Get Instant Glow With This Amazing Karela-Aloe Vera Face Pack

Everyone aspires for a glowing and radiant skin. But most of us fail to take proper care of our skin. And, the rest of us just go to expensive salons or parlours for various skin treatments, facials, clean ups, and bleaches. But, do you know that you can get an amazing and instant glow by merely sitting at the comfort of your home, making a face pack with basic everyday ingredients and applying it on your face?

Well, I am sure you must be amazed with the mere thought of getting a glowing skin at home instantly. Homemade face masks are one of the best options to choose from, as you get all the ingredients handy in your kitchen shelves. All you need to do is pick up the right kind of ingredients, follow the recipe, apply the mask, and see the results for yourself.

Today, we have curated yet another wonderful and refreshing homemade face mask that will give you an instant glow like never before. The ingredients used in this face pack are karela, aloe vera, and honey. These ingredients are easily available in every kitchen.

Karela-Aloe Vera Face Pack

Ingredients:

1 karela

2 tbsp of aloe vera pulp

1 tbsp of honey

2 slices of fresh-cut cucumber

How To Do:

Take a medium-sized bowl.

Peel the karela and cut it into small pieces.

Gather the karela pieces in a mixer grinder and grind the pieces.

Put the karela pulp in the bowl.

Add aloe vera pulp to it.

Add honey to the mixture.

Now, mix all the ingredients and make a fine paste.

Let the mixture rest for 5-10 minutes.

Wash your face with clean water and pat it dry with a towel.

Apply the mixture on your face evenly.

Cut two slices of cucumber and place them on your eyes.

Lie down for 20 minutes and let the pack do its work.

Take a cotton ball, dip it in water and remove the face pack.

Wash your face with clean water and pat it dry with a towel.

Repeat this face pack twice a week for better results.

Disclaimer: Before applying any face pack, try applying a little amount of it on your forearm and follow the procedure. Wait for 24 hours to see if it causes any kind of a reaction on your skin and then apply it on your face. Those with sensitive skin should definitely try this face pack on their forearm before trying it on their face.

Now that you know the exact recipe of this amazing face mask, you must be wondering what all benefits each of these ingredients offer, apart from the basic ones we all already know.

Benefits Of Karela On Skin:

1. It helps in getting rid of acne as well as blemishes.

2. Karela helps you treat deep skin infections.

3. It also helps you get rid of fungal infections, itching, and blood boils.

4. It purifies your blood and helps you get a glowing skin.

5. It has anti-ageing properties, as it contains vitamin C. It acts as an antioxidant and also protects your face from the harmful ultraviolet rays.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera On Skin:

Aloe vera is a great ingredient that helps to treat sunburn. Applying aloe vera cream on your face helps to create a protective layer on your skin and helps to restore its moisture.

It has antioxidant properties and is a good healer.

It also acts as a moisturiser. Those having oily skin should apply aloe vera on your skin, as it helps remove excess oil from your skin.

It also helps in treating acne.

Aloe helps in stimulating the growth of new cells and is also a great healer.

It helps to get rid of the itchiness, blisters, and skin inflammation.

It also has anti-ageing properties.

Benefits Of Honey On Skin:

Honey has been an integral part of our lifestyle since ages. Therefore, everyone should have honey in their daily routine in some form - be it consuming a spoon of honey or applying it on your face.

Honey, as we all know, has a range of benefits. It acts as a natural moisturiser and helps to clean the pores.

It also acts as an exfoliator.

It treats sunburns.

It helps to lighten the scars on your face.

It also helps you get rid of pimples, acne.

Honey acts as a natural glow stimulant.

It has anti-ageing properties.

Honey helps to get rid of the wrinkles on your face.

It also brightens your skin complexion.

So, now that you have all the ingredients and you know the benefits that honey, aloe vera, and karela offer, you must definitely try out this face pack at home. Do let us know if you liked the outcome of the face pack in the comments section below and stay tuned to Boldsky for more such fun tips and tricks on skin care, body care and hair care.