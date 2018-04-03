Get Glowing Skin With These Tips!

We all face several skin-related issues in our everyday life. This can be regarding dry skin, tan, acne or pimple scars and the list goes on. These are very common issues among us.

Some reasons for this can be hereditary or genetic issues, hormonal imbalance or even environmental factors like pollution, overexposure to sun, etc.

We tend to try various home remedies or buy different products from the market to treat these. But we are not aware that this also can be caused due to our carelessness and some mistakes that we unconsciously make, which lead to the damage of our skin.

Taking proper care and following a regular skin care routine can help you with this. Get beautiful and glowing skin with these tips.

Steaming

With steaming you are allowing your skin to be cleansed naturally. Heat from the steam helps in opening the pores naturally. It also helps in removing the toxins from the skin faster.

Boil 6-8 cups of water and place in a bowl. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. You want the water hot enough to produce steam but not too hot where it will burn your skin or be hard to breath. Place a towel over your head and bowl. Stay under the towel for 10 minutes or until the water has cooled and is no longing steaming.

Use A Toner

Toners are actually very helpful in replenishing moisture to your skin and keeps pores smaller. After washing your face, you should use a toner daily to keep your skin radiant. You can try a homemade toner for this.

Aloe Vera Toner

Slice an aloe vera leaf and squeeze out the gel. Dilute 2 tbsp of the gel with 1 cup of cool water. Apply the solution onto your face using a cotton pad. This solution also soothes sunburns and rashes. You can use this aloe vera toner everyday.

Lemon Juice

Dilute 1 tbsp of lemon with 1 cup of water. Apply the solution to your face using a cotton pad. Alternatively, you can rub a lemon peel on your face and wipe off any residue with a wet cotton pad. This helps to remove tan and controls oiliness.

Exfoliate

One of the easiest ways to get brighter-looking skin is by exfoliating your skin. Get rid of the dead skin cells and have yourself a brighter and younger-looking skin. You can try the below homemade scrubs to use as an exfoliator.

Simple Sugar Scrub

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1-2 drops of lemon juice/orange juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Using the tips of your fingers, gently scrub on to a clean face. Take care to avoid the eyes. Remove by rinsing with cool water, and pat dry with a clean towel. Add on a layer of oil as a moisturizer, if necessary.

Honey - Orange Scrub

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons orange peel powder

1 tablespoon oats

2-3 tablespoons of honey

Method:

Combine orange peel powder and oats in an equal amount and mix one tablespoon of honey. Adjust the consistency to a thick paste, with a little water. Apply on clean skin using very mild upward and small circular strokes. Let it sit on face for a couple of minutes and then rinse well. Pat dry, tone and moisture.

Mask

With the variety of options available right now, using a face mask cleanses the skin to give you more supple and radiant-looking skin.

Milk Mask

Make a mask by mixing 1/4th cup of powdered milk with enough water to form a thick paste. Thoroughly coat your face with the mixture, let it dry completely, then rinse with warm water. Your face will feel fresh and rejuvenated.

Exercise

It's important to get your blood flowing and bring a natural glow to your skin. Just a quick 15-20 minute routine that will have you a little breathless will do your skin wonders. So, make sure that you go out for a run, this will not only help in making your skin healthy but also it will keep your mind and body fresh.

Moisturize

Always use a moisturiser based on your skin type to keep your skin hydrated and glowing through the day. Your skin will immediately look brighter taking away all the tiredness from your face. But keep in mind to choose the moisturizer according to your skin type. For example, if you already have an oily skin, using an oil-based moisturizer will even more make your skin turn greasy. So, make sure that you choose your moisturizer wisely.