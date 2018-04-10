Get A Glowing Skin With These Tomato-based Face Packs

All of us would love to consume tomato or add this in our day-to-day food that we eat. Tomato contains all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the body. Tomato pulp is antibacterial and also helps in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of a tomato.

But do you know how a tomato can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamin C contained in tomato works best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen. It removes anti-ageing effects when applied topically, fading away fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. It balances the skin's pH levels, which in turn balances the natural oil produced by the skin.

We can make effective tomato face masks that can help in resolving various skin problems, such as combating wrinkles, removing pimples, skin brightening and many more.

Let's now know how to use tomatoes for protecting our skin and getting a healthier and softer skin.

Tomato To Make Your Skin Glow

The vitamins contained in a tomato help in rejuvenating the skin and to keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

1 cup of water

How To Use:

Cut the tomato into small pieces and mash them to make a paste. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Tomato For Skin Brightening

This natural face mask is good for fading away dark spots, removing blemishes and brightening dull skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

Tomato

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

For this, you require one ripe tomato. Peel off the tomato and cut it into small pieces. Blend the pieces in a blender to make a paste. Add 1 teaspoon of honey into the paste and mix them well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Tomato To Treat Pimples

Are you worried about pimples and acne? This tomato pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

How To Use:

Take a tomato and cut it into small pieces. Next, mash the tomato to make a paste. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

To Treat Dry Skin

The hydrating agents in tomato help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

½ tomato

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use:

Mash the tomato. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the mashed tomato. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.

For Dark Circles

Dark circles can be treated with a simple remedy using tomato and aloe vera gel. The bleaching agents contained in tomato help in lightening the skin under the eyes. And, aloe vera contains antioxidants that help rejuvenate the skin.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon tomato juice

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

How To Use:

In a bowl, mix together equal amounts of tomato juice and aloe vera gel. Apply this paste under the eyes. Let it dry for 10 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water. You can try this once or twice every day for quick and better results.

To Treat Dark Spots

As we all know, tomato and lemon contain skin bleaching properties that can treat blemishes and dark spots. So a combination of tomato and lemon can do wonders on the skin.

Ingredients:

1-2 teaspoons tomato pulp

A few drops of lemon

How To Do:

Add the lemon juice to the tomato pulp and apply the pack on the affected area. Let it dry for 10-12 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. Pat dry and moisturize. Repeat this once or twice every day. Remember to apply a moisturizer after applying this pack, as lemon can make your skin dry.