DIY Fruit Face Packs For Radiant Skin

Consuming fruits every day is good for your health because fruits contain all the essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals that are good for the body and also for your skin. If you are not a fruit person but would like to take advantage of the benefits of fruits, then you can use fruits as a face pack.

Now, that sounds exciting, isn't it? Sometimes, your skin doesn't agree with the salon facial treatment because of the harsh chemicals that are present in the facial mask. So, the safe method to get your facial done is by using natural fruits along with other natural ingredients.

This way, you will be able to reap its maximum benefit. Homemade fruit facial is inexpensive, cost-effective, and the fragrance emitted by those fruits when you apply it on your face helps you to relax your mind and de-stress your skin.

So, here are 8 different fruit masks that are very easy and quick to make and will give your skin a healthy, hydrated, and a glowing feel. Give it a try and see the result for yourself. Here we go:

1. Papaya And Honey Face Pack:

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which acts as a natural exfoliator and removes dead skin cells from the skin. Papaya is rich in vitamins A and C, which help to reduce the formation of free radicals. Free radicals are responsible for premature ageing.

Papaya also contains potassium which helps to keep the skin moisturized and removes dryness. It also makes the skin firm, removes scars and fine lines.

Honey not only hydrates the skin, but the antioxidant properties present in it helps to repair the skin and protect the skin from environmental damage. Honey is an excellent moisturiser, it acts as a pore cleanser, it lightens the scar, reduces acne and pimples, reduces wrinkles, and brightens skin.

So, papaya and honey, when combined, make an excellent face pack.

Method:

• Put two pieces of papaya in a blender and make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, add 1 tablespoon of honey to it. Mix well.

• Apply evenly to a clean skin and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

• Rinse off with normal water.

• Use this pack once in a week for a healthy and glowing skin.



2. Banana, Honey, And Lemon Juice Face Pack:

Banana is packed with essential nutrients that are very important for the skin. It contains vitamins B6 and C that are important for the elasticity of the skin. The antioxidant properties present in it helps to reverse the damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin A present in it makes sure that your skin never dries off.

Lemon contains citric acid which acts as a natural bleaching component. It helps to brighten your skin colour. The natural acids present in lemon help to remove the dead skin cells, freckles, lighten brown spots and clear skin discolouration.

Method:

• In a bowl, mash half ripe banana and add half a tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

• Mix them well and apply it evenly on clean skin.

• Leave the pack on your face for about 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

3. Avocado, Honey, And Kiwi Face Pack:

Avocado contains essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which are good for skin health. It is best for treating dry, ageing, and dehydrated skin, as it has an amazing moisturizing ability and provides deep and long-lasting rehydration.

Kiwi is loaded with vitamin C, which helps the body to produce collagen. Collagen is a connective tissue protein which helps to tighten the skin. With age, the production of collagen decreases, causing the skin to lose its elasticity. Kiwi helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Method:

• Peel off the skin of one avocado and one kiwi and mash them together until it forms a smooth paste.

• Add one tablespoon of honey and mix well.

• Apply the paste on your face and neck and leave the mixture on for about 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this face pack once in a week for glowing skin.

4. Orange Peel, Yogurt, And Honey Face Pack:

Orange peels are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. The peels contain antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that make it great for treating oily and acne-prone skin. It also helps in lightening the skin, thereby removing marks and pigmentation.

Yogurt contains lactic acid, a key ingredient that's great for the skin. Lactic acid is an amazing exfoliant and a moisturizer. Lactic acid reduces the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles and makes the skin soft and smooth. Not only that, it contains other essential nutrients that are great for the skin.

Method:

• Take three orange peels, break them into small bits and rinse them. Spread them out in the sun and allow them to dry for three days.

• After three days, blend those dried peels, until it turns into a fine powder.

• Now, add 2 tablespoons of orange peel powder with 1 tablespoon of honey and yogurt and mix well.

• Apply this pack on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

• Wash your face with normal water.

• This pack is great for women with oily skin.

• Use this remedy once in a week.

5. Strawberry, Honey, And Chocolate Face Pack:

Strawberries are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. The vitamin C present in it helps to fight free radicals and prevents premature ageing. It also lightens the skin and reduces spots and blemishes on the skin. Strawberries are also a natural exfoliator, as they help to eliminate dead skin cells and make the skin soft and supple.

Chocolate helps to break down the free radicals, hydrates the skin, removes blemishes, and increases the production of collagen.

Method:

• Put 4 strawberries in a blender and make it into a smooth paste.

• Add 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon of honey.

• Apply this pack evenly on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with warm water.

• Use this pack once a week for beautiful and glowing skin.

6. Grapes And Apple Face Pack:

Grapes contain vitamin C that helps to make the skin firm and toned. Grapes improve the elasticity of the skin and moisturize and protect the skin against pimples and acne.

The vitamin C present in apples helps to build collagen in the skin and makes the skin soft and smooth. The high levels of copper present in apples encourages the skin to produce melanin, a pigment that is responsible for the colour in your skin. This aids to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Method:

• Blend 7-10 grapes and half an apple until it becomes a smooth paste.

• Apply this mask on your face and leave it on for about half an hour.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this remedy two times in a week.

7. Mango And Fuller's Earth Face Pack:

Mango contains collagen, which smoothens and makes the skin firm. It helps to clean the skin and unclogs pores and also prevents premature ageing. Vitamins A and C help to tone and rejuvenate the skin and make the skin look flawless and beautiful.

Method:

• Mash one full ripe mango and add 2-3 tablespoons of fuller's earth and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply it all over your face and neck and leave it on your face for about 30 minutes.

• Once the pack dries, scrub it off in a circular motion and wash it off with normal water.

• For best results, use this remedy once in a week.

8. Cucumber, Milk, Honey, And Brown Sugar Face Pack:

Cucumbers help to cleanse skin, open up clogged pores and treat tanned and burnt skin. It also helps to soften and relax the skin and strengthens the connective tissues. It helps to reduce any kind of inflammation. Application of cucumber on the skin helps to leave the skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated.

Method:

• Peel half cucumber and make it into a puree.

• Mix ¼th cup of milk, 1 tablespoon of honey, and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar into the cucumber puree.

• Apply this mixture on your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Wash your face with normal water.

• Use this remedy one time in a week for glowing skin.