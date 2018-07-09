Easy Homemade Bleaches For Fair Skin

We all prefer to do bleaching so that the colour of our facial hair matches with that of the skin. For this we go to the salons to get the help of beauticians. But did you know that this can be easily done by you yourself at home using some natural ingredients?

We have a wide range of products from creams to lotions that are available in the market that claim to work well on the skin these days. But the chemicals that these ready-made bleaches contain can be harmful for our skin in the long run.

You can experience a fair and glowing skin at your own home now. Today, this article will give you instructions on how to make your own natural bleach at home and how to use them.

Let's have a look at what they are.

Honey And Yogurt Bleach

Ingredients:

1 tsp of honey

1 cup of yogurt

1 tsp lemon juice

A pinch of turmeric powder

How To Do:

1. In a clean bowl, add 1 tsp honey and 1 cup of yogurt. Mix them well.

2. Add a pinch of turmeric into the mixture.

3. Cut a lemon and squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice into the mixture.

4. Mix all the ingredients well.

5. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it for about 30 minutes.

6. After it gets dry, wash it off with a mild face wash in normal water.

7. Use this mixture every day for a week regularly to notice the difference.

Rose And Tomato Bleach

Ingredients

2 tomatoes

1 tbsp rose water

1 tbsp lemon juice

How To Do:

1. First, blend the tomatoes to get the pulp out of it.

2. Add 1 tbsp pf rose water and 1 tbsp of lemon juice into the tomato pulp. Mix well.

3. Apply this paste on your face.

4. Wash it off with normal water after 15 minutes.

5. If you use this regularly, you can see the difference within few weeks.

Milk And Gram Flour

Ingredients

3 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp lemon juice

5 tbsp milk

A pinch of turmeric

How To Do:

1. Add 3 tbsp gram flour and 5 tbsp of raw milk in a clean bowl.

2. Add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

3. Lastly, add a pinch of turmeric. Since turmeric can give you a yellow hue to your skin make sure that you do not overdo it.

4. Apply this mixture on clean face.

5. Wash it off with normal water after it gets dry.

6. This pack helps in making the skin glow if used regularly.

Mint Bleach

Ingredients

A handful of mint leaves

Water

How To Do:

1. Take some fresh aloe vera leaf and blend it by adding some water.

2. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for at least 30 minutes.

3. Rinse it off in normal water.

4. This pack helps to even the skin tone if used regularly.

Milk Powder And Orange

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk powder

1 tbsp orange juice

1 tbsp oatmeal

How To Do:

1. Take an orange and squeeze out the pulp from it.

2. Add some fresh orange juice to 1 tbsp milk powder.

3. Blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder.

4. Mix all the ingredients together.

5. Apply this on your face and leave it for at least 30 minutes.

6. Wash it off in normal water.

Papaya And Honey

Ingredients

Papaya

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

How To Do:

1. Take a ripe papaya and cut it to small pieces. Blend it in order to make a paste.

2. Add a few drops of organic honey and 1 tbsp of lemon juice in to the blended papaya and mix them well.

3. Apply this papaya mixture on your face.

4. Leave it for 15-20 minutes.

5. Later rinse it off with cold water.