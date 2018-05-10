Easy DIY Curd And Honey Face Pack For Glowing Skin

A healthy glowing skin is a true reflection of a healthy body. But, despite being physically healthy, if you do not follow a good skin care regime, your skin may look dull and lifeless. Apart from the usual Cleanse, Tone and Moisturize routine, your skin needs extra care for that healthy glow.

Checking out for the right skin product based on your skin type, on a trial and error basis at retail stores, can be time consuming and expensive.

While there are plenty of options at home that you can depend on for a glowing skin, one sure-cut recipe is the application of curd and honey on the skin. Detailed in this article is an effective curd and honey face pack that you can safely try at home for a glowing skin.

However, before getting into details of the face pack, let us understand how curd and honey, the two main ingredients in the face pack, can help in adding the glow to your skin.

How curd helps in skin care:

• Helps in skin exfoliation

The presence of lactic acid in curd helps in removing the dead skin cells, acting as a gentle exfoliator. Therefore, your skin will look healthy, fresh and young.

• Helps in skin nourishment

Just as curd is good when taken internally, it is equally good when applied externally on the skin too. The presence of vitamins, proteins, fats and minerals will help in skin nourishment, keeping it healthy.

• Prevents acne

Curd has great antibacterial properties and therefore will help by preventing acne, inflammation and skin scars.

• Prevents dry skin

Curd, being rich in fat content, helps in sealing moisture into your skin and keeps it hydrated for longer hours.

• Prevents dullness, tan and pigmentation

Dullness, tan and pigmentation are some of the prime skin concerns faced by many. The lactic acid present in curd will improve cell turnover and help in tackling skin dullness, pigmentation and tan.

• Moisturizes the skin

Curd has a cooling effect on your skin. The presence of vitamin riboflavin helps add a glow to the skin and in remaining hydrated.

How honey helps in skin care

• Treats wrinkles, delays skin ageing

Honey is a great natural moisturizer, and due to its extra moisture, it can help in improving the fine lines on your face, while its antioxidant property helps by delaying skin ageing.

• Acne

The natural antibacterial and antiseptic properties of honey make it great for acne treatment and prevention.

• Cleanser

Honey is a natural skin cleanser, as it absorbs skin impurities from the skin pores, thereby unclogging the skin pores, without stripping the skin off its natural oils.

• Gives glowing skin

The natural antibacterial and moisturizing properties of honey soothe and moisturize the skin, helping to create a glow.

Curd And Honey Face Pack (For Normal To Dry Skin)

Now that you know the skin benefits of curd and honey, let us take a look at how to use them in a face pack. The curd and honey face pack is ideal to treat dry, flaky skin due to the high moisturizing properties of both the ingredients in the face pack.

What you need:

• 2 tbsp of curd

• 1 tbsp of raw honey

Directions:

• Combine the curd and honey so as to get a smooth consistency.

• Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat dry.

• Apply the pack on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water

Frequency:

This face pack should be used at least once a week for effective results.

Skin Types:

The curd and honey combination works best for normal to dry skin types, due to the high moisturizing properties of both curd and honey.

How the curd + honey combo works?

• The curd-honey is an excellent moisturizing combination. Curd hydrates your skin, while honey seals in the moisture, keeping your skin soft and supple for a longer duration.

• The curd and honey combination makes for a great fairness pack. The enzyme 'tyrosine' present in curd stimulates melanin production in the skin cells, thereby lightening your complexion, while the presence of 'zinc' in this combination reduces inflammation and skin discolouration of the skin, keeping your complexion clear.

• Curd and honey when combined, is great for removing dark circles under the eyes. This is because, the zinc present in curd and the vitamins in honey, both work to nourish the delicate under-eye skin and slowly treat dark circles.

• The curd and honey face pack is an anti-ageing remedy, as their combination works to stimulate the production of collagen in your skin and improve skin elasticity, reducing fine lines and wrinkle formation.

• After a day out in the sun, this face pack works great to fade away the tan. The curd and honey combination, due to their anti-inflammatory properties, has the ability to soothe sunburns and remove pigmentation.

• Honey tops the chart when it comes to adding a touch of natural glow on the skin. When used in combination with curd on a regular basis, the result is indeed an incredibly glowing skin.

Note:

1. When using honey on skin, try to use raw, unadulterated honey as far as possible.

2. If you have oily skin, you can use curd alone on the skin. Curd has natural alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) that add a nice glow to the skin, nourishing it from within. It is only when used in combination with honey that the pack becomes highly moisturizing and may not work well for an oily skin.

3. For best results, use the curd and honey face pack at least once a week on a regular basis.