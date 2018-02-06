Easy and effective all natural facial scrub recipes for oily skin

Overactive sebaceous glands in your skin can lead to an excessive production of natural oil or sebum. This, in turn, can lead to various unpleasant and unappealing skin conditions.

This skin type is highly prone to damage and breakouts. That is why, it is highly imperative to exfoliate this skin type on a regular basis to prevent a buildup of dirt and impurities in the pores, as clogged up skin pores are the most common causes for unsightly breakouts.

Today, at Boldsky, we've curated a list of facial scrub recipes that are easy and effective in warding off breakouts and removing excess oil from the skin.

These scrubs are made with skin-friendly natural ingredients like brown sugar, lemon juice, etc. All these ingredients are loaded with properties that can remove excess sebum and cleanse your skin pores.

So, read on to know more about these all-natural face scrubs, here:

Scrub 1: Brown Sugar With Lemon Juice What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Brown Sugar 2 Teaspoons Of Lemon Juice How To Use: - Put the aforementioned components in a bowl and mix them well. - Smear it on your face and gently scrub for a few minutes. - Wash it off with lukewarm water. Benefits: This combination can effectively remove excess oil and tone the complexion. Scrub 2: Egg White With Gram Flour What You'll Need: 1 Egg White 1 Teaspoon Of Gram Flour How To Use: - Put together a blend of the above-stated components. - Apply a thin layer of the resulting material on your face. - After it dries, scrub it off before rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. - Pat dry and apply a light skin toner. Benefits: This excellent duo is known to work wonders on overactive sebaceous glands, thereby removing excess oil from the skin. Scrub 3: Tomatoes With Milk Powder What You'll Need: 2 Teaspoons Of Tomato Pulp ½ Teaspoon Of Milk Powder How To Use: - Combine the components to get the paste ready. - Slather it all over your facial skin and allow it to dry for 10-15 minutes. - Gently scrub your skin and follow up by rinsing with lukewarm water. Benefits: Tomato combined with milk powder can give you relief from the greasiness, whilst imparting a radiant glow on your face. Scrub 4: Cucumber Juice With Rice Flour What You'll Need: 2 Teaspoons Of Cucumber Juice ½ Teaspoon Of Rice Flour How To Use: - Just put the 2 ingredients in a bowl and stir with a spoon to mix them well. - Apply the resulting material on your slightly wet face. - Leave it there for a few minutes before scrubbing it off. - Rinse your skin with lukewarm water. - Follow up by applying a light moisturizer for best results. Benefits: Apart from absorbing excess oil from your skin, this homemade scrub can also help you achieve an even skin tone. Scrub 5: Oatmeal With Lemon Juice And Lavender Essential Oil What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Cooked Oatmeal 2 Teaspoons Of Lemon Juice 3-4 drops Of Lavender Essential Oil How To Use: - Combine all the ingredients to get a uniform texture. - Gently apply it all over your skin and massage gently for a few minutes. - After 5 minutes, clean your face with lukewarm water. - Follow up by applying a skin toner. Benefits: This specific facial scrub can eliminate impurities and toxin from the pores, whilst removing excess oil from the skin. Scrub 6: Yogurt With Honey And Flax Seed Oil What You'll Need: 2 Teaspoons Of Yogurt 1 Teaspoon Of Organic Honey 2-3 Drops Of Flaxseed Oil How To Use: - Take a bowl and put all the ingredients in it. - Mix them well before rubbing the resulting mixture all over your face and neck. - After 5 minutes, rinse your skin with lukewarm water. - Pat dry and apply an oil-free moisturizer for best results. Benefits: This easy-to-make scrub can keep your skin pores clean and prevent acne breakouts. Scrub 7: Coffee Grounds With Aloe Vera Gel And Fuller’s Earth What You'll Need: ½ Teaspoon Of Coffee Grounds ½ Teaspoon Of Fuller's Earth 2-3 Teaspoons Of Aloe Vera Gel How To Use: - Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. - Apply the resulting material on the face and scrub it gently for 5 minutes. - Rinse your skin with tepid water. - Pat dry and apply rose water for best results. Benefits: This all-natural scrub can exfoliate your skin, remove excess oil and make sure that your skin looks bright and grease-free.