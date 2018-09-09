Does Tomato Help In Removing Dark Circles?

Dark circles are a common skin problem that we all face. Dark circles under the eyes can make your whole face look dull, tired and lifeless. They occur due to several reasons like lack of proper sleep, stress, excessive smoking and drinking or even hormonal issues.
Generally, the skin under the eyes is very sensitive when compared to other parts of the body. Improper blood circulation in this area often leads to discolouration that results in dark circles. If you want a permanent solution to this, then home remedies would be the best. Though it takes time, these remedies will give you the desired results without any side effects.
The bleaching property of tomato makes it the best ingredient for lightening dark skin. It contains vitamin A, B and C that help in regenerating and rejuvenating dull skin. It contains antioxidants that help in dealing with dark skin and pigmentation.
Try the below natural remedies regularly to get rid of dark under eyes effectively.
Tomato And Lemon
Tomato and lemon have lightening properties that help in brightening the area under the eyes.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp tomato juice
- 1 tsp lemon juice
How to do
All you need to do is mix together the fresh juices of tomato and lemon together. Use a cotton to apply this mixture under the yes and leave it on for 10 minutes and later rinse it off using normal water. You can use this remedy twice a day to treat under eye dark circles.
Tomato, Mint And Cucumber
Cucumber helps in hydrating the skin whereas mint leaves help in removing the pigmentation under the eyes.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp tomato puree
- 5-6 mint leaves
- 1 tbsp cucumber paste
How to do
Blend the tomato to make a puree and add it to the cucumber paste. Next, blend the mint leaves and add them to the tomato and cucumber paste. Apply a layer of this paste under the eyes and leave it on for 10-15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water. For faster results, keep repeating this remedy for a few days regularly.
Tomato, Gram Flour And Lemon Juice
The bleaching property of lemon and the ability of gram flour to remove excess oil from the skin make this mask the best.
Ingredients
- 2-3 tbsp tomato puree
- ½ tsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp gram flour
How to do
In a clean bowl mix together fresh tomato puree and lemon juice. Then add the gram flour and combine all the ingredients well. Apply a layer of this mixture under the eyes and leave it on about 20 minutes and later rinse it off with normal water. Repeat this remedy at least 2-3 times in a week for better results.
Tomato And Aloe Vera
Tomato helps in brightening the skin while aloe vera helps in hydrating the skin.
Ingredients
- Aloe vera leaf
- Tomato paste
How to do
Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and peel off its edges and the skin and scoop out the white gel form it. Add this to a clean bowl. Blend the tomato to make a paste and add the tomato paste into the aloe vera gel. Apply this under your eyes and then rinse it off with cold water after 15 minutes.
Tomato And Potato
The skin lightening properties of potato and tomato make them very useful in brightening the under eyes.
Ingredients
- 1 potato
- 1 tomato
How to do
First, you need to peel off the skin of the potato and chop it into pieces. Blend them to make a paste. Mash the tomatoes. Later mix the potato and tomato pastes and apply it under the eyes. You can rinse it off with cold water once it is dry.
