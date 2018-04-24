Does Milk Powder Help You To Improve Your Skin Tone?

Milk powder is something which can be found in every household in India. Apart from being a healthy beverage, milk powder also has several beauty benefits. It works amazing on the skin. Since milk powder is enriched in lactose, it is one solution for several skin-related issues.

Milk powder can be used for skin care to remove sunburn and tan, lighten dark spots and thus brighten the skin. It also works as a bleaching agent that helps remove the dead skin cells, making the skin look healthier and cleaner.

Now, you must be wondering how we can use milk powder to enhance beauty, aren't you? This can be in the form of masks or packs for the skin, which you can try sitting back at home. Let's unfold some the age-old beauty secrets of buttermilk powder that is known to work magically on our skin.

As A Cleanser

Milk powder helps remove impurities, first by killing the bacteria and then by removing the dead cells. This will help in making the skin cleaner and healthier.

How To Do

Take 3 spoons of milk powder in a bowl. Add 1 spoon of olive oil, almond oil, and a few drops of rose water in to it. Mix them well. Dip a cotton pad to the mixture and apply it all over your face. This will help in removing the excess dirt from your skin. Leave the mixture on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water. Repeat this every day when you are back home after a long tiring day.

For Improved Skin Tone

As mentioned earlier, since milk powder contains lactose, it helps in improving the skin tone and hence makes the skin attain a brighter complexion.

Take 1 tablespoon of milk powder and add a pinch of turmeric and mix them well. Apply this on your face and neck. Leave it on for half an hour and wash it off with normal water by gently massaging it. Use this remedy every day for two weeks to get better results.

For Dry Skin

This remedy works best if you have a dry and peeling skin.

Take a small piece of banana and mash it well. Add 1 spoon of milk powder to it and mix them well. After mixing, apply this mixture on your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off in plain water. This pack also helps in exfoliating the skin and in making the skin look brighter.

To Lighten Dark Spots

Milk powder has exfoliating agents that help to lighten the dark spots or marks naturally with regular use.

Take 2 tablespoons of orange peel in a bowl and add 2 tbsp of milk powder and enough water to make a fine paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Wash it off in cold water after 30 minutes. Do this twice a week.

There's also an alternative remedy to lighten the dark spots on the skin. Dip a cotton pad in a bowl of milk powder and rose water paste and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and rinse it off with normal water. You can try this remedy twice or thrice every day.

To Reduce Sun Tan

The best remedy is to apply raw milk powder. But, you can try it with other ingredients for better results.

Take 2 tbsp of milk powder. Add half of a tomato and make a fine paste using a blender. Apply this paste on your face or wherever you want to remove suntan. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this twice a week.

Another alternative is a pack using honey and milk powder. Add 2 tablespoons of milk powder to 2 tablespoons of honey. Massage for 5 minutes and leave it for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off. Do this every day to get better results.