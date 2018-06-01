DIY Turmeric Facial Guide At Home

We all know that consuming turmeric benefits your health a lot. But turmeric plays a vital role in enhancing beauty as well.

Yes, this wonderful ingredient can help you gain a beautiful skin in the form of a scrub, mask, cleanser, etc.

Rich in antioxidants, turmeric helps reverse the signs of ageing. It moisturizes your skin, protects the skin from sun damage and tightens your skin by maintaining the collagen production.

The benefits of turmeric face mask are more known nowadays by the fact that many beauty clinics and beauty therapists suggest these turmeric face masks to treat your skin.

It is one solution for many skin-related problems. So, why to go for all the chemical treatments, lotions and creams when you can get a flawless skin at home? Here is a complete DIY step-by-step turmeric facial guide to get that brighter and healthier-looking skin.

Step 1: Cleansing

Cleansing is the first and most basic step of a facial. It makes the skin clean and healthy looking by removing the excess oil and dirt.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rice flour

½ tsp turmeric powder

3 tbsp coconut milk

How to do:

1. Mix together all the above-mentioned ingredients.

2. Apply it evenly on your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

3. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water. You can even use this cleanser every day.

Step 2: Scrubbing

The next step after cleansing is scrubbing. Scrubbing helps in improving the overall look of the face by removing the dead skin cells and exfoliating the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sugar/salt

1 tsp turmeric powder

Few drops of coconut oil

How to do:

1. In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of sugar/salt and 1 tsp of turmeric powder.

2. Add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to dampen the mixture and stir them well.

3. Gently scrub this mixture in a circular motion on your face for about 5-6 minutes.

4. This process helps in removing the dead cells from your skin, leaving it soft and glowing.

5. After 5 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Step 3: Face Mask

Yes! You are just one step away from gaining that brighter and glowing skin! Face mask is the most crucial step in the process of a facial. Face masks help in hydrating the skin and make the overall appearance of the skin better. Here are a few turmeric-based face masks!

Turmeric And Honey Face Mask

Ingredients:

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp raw honey

How to do:

1. Add 1 tsp turmeric powder to a bowl.

2. Add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix them well.

3. Apply this mask on your face and gently massage in a circular motion. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then rinse it off.

Honey contains moisturizing agents, which when mixed with turmeric can keep your skin moisturized and glowing.

Turmeric And Oatmeal Face Mask

Ingredients:

Turmeric

Honey

Oatmeal

How to do:

1. Mix all the ingredients till you see a thick paste. Apply it evenly.

2. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water to get a firmer, smoother skin.

3. This pack suits best for people with dry skin.

Turmeric And Yogurt Face Mask

Ingredients:

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp yogurt

½ tsp raw honey

Lemon juice

How to do:

1. In a bowl, add turmeric powder, yogurt and raw honey.

2. Add some freshly squeezed lemon juice and mix all the ingredients well.

3. Now, apply an even layer of this mixture on your face.

4. Let it stay for about 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off using lukewarm water or plain water.

5. Apply some moisturizer all over your face.

Try out this amazing turmeric DIY facial for getting a glowing, healthy and flawless skin.