DIY Turmeric Face Pack For Spotless Skin

All of us face skin-related issues ranging from like pimples, scars, acne to blemishes and dark spots. Though these issues are very common, it may end up bothering you.

Though there are a wide array of skin care products specially designed to get rid of these, the chemicals used in them might damage your skin even more. Not to mention, their high prices.

So it is better to use natural ingredients right from your kitchen rather than using these products that might be harmful in the long run. One such ingredient that can be used is turmeric. Turmeric has been used since ages by our ancestors for various skin related issues. Its antibacterial, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory properties help in getting rid of dark spots, blemishes, pigmentation, etc., and brighten the skin naturally if used regularly. Let us see how to prepare a DIY turmeric face pack for a spotless skin.

Disclaimer: Some people might be allergic to turmeric. So make sure that you do a patch test before you apply it on your face.

Ingredients

3 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp raw honey

1 tsp coconut oil

How To Prepare?

1. Add some fresh, unflavoured yogurt into a bowl.

2. Next, add organic honey into the bowl.

3. Add some coconut oil into the bowl. If the coconut oil is solid make sure that you heat it slightly.

4. Finally, add turmeric powder.

5. Mix all the ingredients well so that there are no lumps formed.

6. The consistency of the pack should be a smooth paste.

7. If the pack seems to be too thick you can add some more yogurt to loosen it.

How To Apply?

1. First, clean your face and neck in order to apply the mask.

2. Apply the turmeric pack evenly on your face and neck with the help of a brush. This is because turmeric leaves a yellow hue on your hands.

3. Let the mask stay for 15-20 minutes until it dries.

4. Rinse off the mask by gently scrubbing it off in a circular motion.

5. Pat dry with a soft towel and apply some moisturiser.

Benefits Of Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old remedy for various skin issues used by our grandmothers. Turmeric contains antioxidants that help in treating acne, dark circles and wrinkles. The antibacterial and antiseptic properties of turmeric help in reducing any kind of inflammation on the skin. Due to these properties, turmeric is being widely used in various skin care products.

Benefits Of Honey

Honey also contains anti-inflammatory properties that will help in reducing inflammation and redness on the skin. It helps in healing pimple and acne scars thus helping in making the skin smooth and soft. Moreover, honey is also considered as a natural moisturiser that will help in hydrating the skin.

Benefits Of Yogurt

The lactic acid contained in yogurt helps in removing the dead skin cells and brightening the skin. This exfoliation helps in removing dark spots and blemishes. It also helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil also contains antioxidants that will help in firming the skin and reducing wrinkles, making you look younger. Along with that it will also help in hydrating and moisturising the skin.