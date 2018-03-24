DIY Turmeric Face Masks For Beautiful Skin

1. Turmeric, Honey, And Milk Mask For Glowing Skin:

Honey helps to hydrate, nourish, and make the skin smooth and soft. Its strong antiseptic and antibacterial properties help to get rid of the bacteria that cause acne. Honey removes skin discolourations, age spots, acne scars, etc., and it also deep cleanses the skin and lightens sun-tanned skin.

Milk contains various minerals and vitamins that help to nourish and soften the skin. It gently exfoliates dead skin cells and smooths out rough skin. It also reduces premature ageing and shrinks large pores.

What You'll Need:

• ¼th teaspoon of turmeric powder.

• 1 teaspoon of raw honey.

• 1 teaspoon of raw milk.

How To Use:

• Clean your face with a gentle cleanser.

• Now, wash your face with warm water, so that your pores can open up and allow the nutrient to seep in. Dry your face with a clean towel.

• In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix it properly.

• With clean fingers, apply a thin amount of the face mask onto your face and let the mixture sit on your face for 10 minutes or until the mask dries up completely.

• Wash it off with cool water and a gentle face cleanser.

• Repeat this process once a week for glowing skin.

2. Turmeric, Avocado, And Yogurt Face Mask For Radiant Skin:

Avocado contains vitamin E, natural oils, and fatty acids which help to nourish, hydrate, and moisturize the skin. It contains anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties that promote youthful and healthy skin.

Yogurt contains vitamin B, zinc, and calcium that nourish, hydrate, and keep the skin soft, smooth and supple. The live cultures and antibacterial properties present in yogurt help to destroy the acne-causing bacteria.

What You'll Need:

• ¼th teaspoon of turmeric powder.

• 1 tablespoon of avocado.

• 1 teaspoon of unsweetened, plain yogurt.

How To Use:

• Mash the avocado with a fork and make it into a smooth paste.

• Mix the above-mentioned ingredients.

• Clean your face with a mild cleanser.

• Apply the mask all over your face in a circular motion. Leave the mask on for 10 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water and pat it dry with a clean towel.

• Use this mask once in a week for radiant skin.

3. Turmeric, Lemon, And Honey Face Mask For Skin Whitening:

Lemon is a natural astringent and is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. Lemon helps to tighten the pores and ward off pimples, whiteheads, acne, etc. It deep-cleanses clogged pores and tones oily skin.

Honey moisturizes the skin and also reduces acne scars and dark spots. It fights free radicals that cause wrinkles and fine lines.

What You'll Need:

• ¼th teaspoon of turmeric powder.

• ½ teaspoon of lemon juice.

• 1 tablespoon of raw honey.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together. If the mixture is runny, then add a little bit of wheat or rice flour to make it thick.

• Clean your face before you apply this mixture on your face.

• With the help of a clean face brush or with clean fingertips, apply the mixture on your face and let the mixture sit on your face for 10 minutes.

• Wash it off with warm water.

• Use this mask once in a week for a glowing face.

4. Turmeric, Gram Flour, And Rose Water Mask For Clear Skin:

Gram flour absorbs excess oil, kills bacteria that cause acne, and controls oil secretion. It is effective in removing the dirt and toxins from the skin and gives the skin a natural glow. The alkaline properties of gram flour help to maintain the skin's pH level and also helps to nourish the skin and make it soft and supple. The natural exfoliating properties present in gram flour help to remove the dead skin cell and promotes new cell regeneration.

The anti-inflammatory properties of rose water help to reduce the redness that's caused by skin irritation, removes acne, and it helps in removing the oil and dirt from the skin. Rose water maintains the skin's pH level as well.

What You'll Need:

• 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder.

• 2 tablespoons of gram flour.

• 1 to 2 tablespoons of rose water or as required.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together and make it into a fine paste.

• Wash your face with a mild cleanser and apply the paste all over your face.

• Now, leave the paste on your face for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water and then pat dry your skin.

• Use this mask twice a week for an acne-free and a pimple-free skin.

5. Turmeric, Yogurt, And Pureed Tomato Mask For Sun Damaged Skin:

The harmful UV rays results in causing redness and blisters on the skin. The amazing properties of yogurt help to soothe the skin and cool down the sunburned areas. Tomatoes contain antioxidants that work as a sunscreen and it also helps in fighting cellular damage and skin reddening.

What You'll Need:

• ¼th tablespoon of turmeric powder.

• 1 tablespoon of yogurt.

• 1 tablespoon of pureed tomato.

How To Use:

• Add all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them properly.

• Wash your face with a mild cleanser before applying the face mask.

• Apply the mixture evenly on your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with cool water.

6. Egg White, Lemon Juice, Extra-virgin Coconut Oil, And Turmeric Mask For Dry Skin:

Egg whites contain a protein called albumin that helps to tighten the skin, shrink pores, and reduce the formation of blackheads. It also helps to nourish and moisturize the skin and gives the skin a brighter appearance.

The citric acid present in lemon juice helps to dissolve the dead skin cells and smoothens rough, dry skin. Since it contains vitamin C, it helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines that's mainly caused due to dry skin.

Coconut oil is packed with healthy fats that help to moisturize the skin and creates a protective layer on the skin's surface to prevent dryness and flaking. It also acts as a sunscreen and repairs damaged skin cells that are caused due to dryness. The vitamin E in it helps to repair dry, dull, and damaged skin and provides moisture to dry skin.

What You'll Need:

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon

• 1 teaspoon of extra-virgin coconut oil

How To Use:

• Extract and whisk the whites from 1 egg in a bowl and mix all the ingredients well.

• Apply a thin layer of the mask over a clean face and let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with warm water and then dry your skin with a clean towel.

• Use this mask 2-3 times in a week to combat dry skin.

7. Sandalwood, Rose Water, And Turmeric Mask For Oily Skin:

Sandalwood helps in controlling the oil secretion, pimples, dark circles, etc., and makes your skin smooth and non-greasy. It also acts as an exfoliator. Rose water helps to cut down oil secretion and controls acne breakouts as well.

What You'll Need:

• 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

• 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder

• 2-3 teaspoons of rose water

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients and make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, apply this paste all over your face and leave the mask on your face until it dries off completely.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• You can apply rose water as a toner after removing the pack.

• Use this mask once in a week.

8. Aloe Vera, Multani Mitti, Yogurt, And Turmeric Mask For Sensitive Skin:

Aloe vera is rich in minerals that are good for the skin, and the antioxidant properties will make the skin smooth and soft and also treat rashes and burns.

Multani mitti contains essential minerals like magnesium, calcium, iron, quartz, silica, dolomite, and calcite, all of which contribute to improving the condition of your skin.

What You'll Need:

• 2 teaspoons of multani mitti.

• 1 teaspoon of yogurt.

• ½ teaspoon of aloe vera gel.

• 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply the pack all over your face and leave the mask on your face for about 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with cool water.

• Use this remedy once in a week.