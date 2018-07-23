DIY Step-by-step Fruit Facial At Home

Facials can be both time consuming and expensive when it comes to going to the salon and getting it done. Why to go for these if you have an alternative right at your home?

Facials must be done at least once in a month for your skin to look healthy and supple. Since our facial skin is prone to several factors like pollution, chemicals, etc., it is important to keep it rejuvenated on a regular basis.

If you don't prefer going to the salon for a facial, you also have another option of buying ready-made face packs and trying them. But these won't give the effect that you get from using natural home ingredients.

Today, in this article, we'll give you a complete step-by-step guide on how to do a fruit facial at home easily. Let us see what are the ingredients required and what is the process.

Step 1: Cleansing

The first and foremost step in a facial is cleansing. Cleansing helps in removing the excess dirt on the skin and opening the pores, making it ready for the facial. Here, as a cleanser, we'll be using raw milk.

Milk acts as a natural cleanser and also helps in giving an instant glow to the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp raw milk

Cotton ball

Procedure:

Dip the cotton ball in the raw milk and apply it all over your face. Wipe it off using another cotton ball. Later, wash your face in lukewarm water. Now, your skin is ready for the next step, and that is exfoliation.

Step 2: Exfoliation

No facial can go without this step. Exfoliation is important in removing the dead skin cells that make your skin look dull and unhealthy. Along with removing the dead skin cells, it also helps in making the skin look bright and soft. Let's see how to exfoliate your skin naturally.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oatmeal

1 tbsp lemon peel powder

A few drops of rose water

Procedure:

First, blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder. Add the lemon peel powder in to it and rose water. Combine all the ingredients well. Gently scrub this on your face in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips. Continue this for 2-3 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Step 3: Bleaching

This step is done for lightening the skin though this isn't mandatory. You can use honey and lemon for this process, since they help in brightening the skin naturally.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp honey

A few drops of lemon

Procedure:

Mix together honey and lemon in a bowl. Apply a layer of this on your face and leave it on for about 10 minutes and then rinse it off using normal water and pat dry.

Step 4: Steaming

Steaming is one of the most important steps in a facial. Steaming not only helps in removing the dirt from the skin that the earlier steps couldn't do but it also helps in opening the pores of the skin. This is important, so that your skin is ready to apply the pack.

Boil some water in a pan. Hold your face above the steam and cover your head with a towel. Continue this for at least 5 minutes. Now you are ready to apply the face pack.

Step 5: Fruit Face Pack

This is the main step of a fruit facial. Now, let's see how to prepare a fruit face pack and apply it on your face.

Honey And Papaya Face Pack

Ingredients:

½ Papaya

1 tbsp Honey

Procedure:

Cut the ripe papaya into small pieces. Mash them to make a smooth paste. Add honey into the papaya paste and mix both the ingredients well. Apply an even layer of this mask on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Later, rinse it off in normal water.

Banana Face Pack

Ingredients:

½ banana

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp honey

Procedure:

First blend or mash the ripe banana, so that you get a fine paste. Add lemon juice and honey into the banana paste. Combine all the ingredients well. Now, start applying this paste on your face and neck. Let it stay for 20 minutes and later wash it off in plain water.

Step 6: Moisturise

As a last step, you need to nourish and moisturise your skin after applying a face pack. For nourishing the skin, you can use a home remedy.

Ingredient:

½ cucumber

Procedure:

Cut the cucumber into small pieces and blend them to take the juice out. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Let it stay for 10 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water and pat dry.

Finally, follow up by applying a moisturiser. When you choose your moisturiser, choose it according to your skin type. And, yes, you are done with your simple fruit facial procedure at home.

Try this and do let us know your feedback on the comments section below.