DIY Sandalwood And Curd Face Pack For Dull And Dry Skin

Dry and flaky skin is always annoying and sometimes even painful if you do not take care of your skin properly. Your skin tends to crack and bleed if not treated properly. What causes dryness? Frigid temperature, lack of water intake, stress, lack of sleep, pollution, smoking, wearing a lot of matte makeup, unhealthy diet, etc., can be the reasons for dryness.

Itching is one of the most common symptoms of dry skin and scratching may be difficult to resist. If there is constant scratching, then your skin becomes thick and dark. Extreme dryness may cause the skin to crack, and definitely dry skin leads to dull skin.

Now, that's not the kind of skin you want, right? Sometimes, moisturizers alone are not sufficient enough to combat dryness. For your skin to look smooth and glowing, you will need an extra TLC.

So, therefore, we have this sandalwood and curd face pack that will provide your skin with extra love and care. Homemade face packs are always safe to use because these do not contain harmful chemicals and your skin will thank you for that.

Sandalwood, aka chandan, has a lot of medicinal and beauty benefits. We have a lot of products made out of sandalwood, like soaps, perfumes, agarbattis, etc., and there is a reason why it's so popular.

It's because sandalwood actually works. The soothing and cooling properties present in sandalwood make it a perfect ingredient for treating dry and dull skin. It helps to heal rashes, blemishes, reduces tan, whitens and brightens the skin.

Curd contains good bacteria and help to nourish the skin. It is packed with proteins, vitamin D and calcium that help improve your complexion.

Lactic acid present in curd acts as an excellent exfoliator that helps to remove the dead skin cells and also moisturizes the skin at the same time.

So, the mix between sandalwood and curd will produce an excellent result when applied to dry and dull skin. Below, we have a step-by-step procedure, as in how to make sandalwood and curd face pack. Now, let us take a look:

Sandalwood, Honey, And Curd Face Pack:

Sandalwood powder contains a lot of beneficial properties that are really good for the skin. It helps to exfoliate, moisturize, and whiten the skin tone. Dry skin tends to make the skin look dull and sometimes leads to redness and itchy skin. So, sandalwood helps to soothe the skin and make it look bright.

Curd contains milk proteins that help to exfoliate and moisturize the skin. It also makes the skin soft and radiant.

Honey is known as a natural humectant, which means it traps moisture from the air into the skin and makes sure that it stays in the layer of the skin where it's most needed for long-lasting hydration.

Dry skin often leads to skin irritation and dullness, so honey makes the skin bright and radiant. The antibacterial properties present in honey help to keep infections at bay from the skin.

So, honey when combined with sandalwood and curd will make for an excellent face pack to treat dry and dull skin. Below, we will give you instructions on how to make this face pack.

Ingredients:

• One tablespoon of sandalwood powder

• One teaspoon of sour curd

• Half a teaspoon of honey

How To Use:

• Take a small bowl and add one tablespoon of sandalwood powder, one teaspoon of sour curd and half a teaspoon of honey.

• Mix all the ingredients properly and make sure you get a paste from it.

• Now, apply this face pack all over your face and neck.

• Let the pack sit on your face for thirty minutes to one hour.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this face pack 1-2 times in a week for glowing and healthy-looking skin.

Now, let's talk about the benefits of sandalwood and curd.

Benefits Of Sandalwood:

There are numerous benefits of using sandalwood for the skin. These are as follows:

1. Anti-ageing property:

Dry skin does not cause wrinkles and fine lines but it will definitely accentuate them. When your skin is hydrated, it looks moist, and this makes your wrinkles look smaller. So, your skin needs a lot of moisture for those lines and wrinkles to appear smaller. Sandalwood helps to tighten sagging skin and the toning effect present in sandalwood helps to reduce the size of the pores and prevents ageing.

2. Relieves itchiness:

As mentioned earlier, the soothing and cooling properties in sandalwood help to treat skin itching and infection. It also helps in reducing skin redness, inflammation, and sore skin.

3. Clean and clear complexion:

Sandalwood along with other ingredients will provide a clean and clear complexion. The anti-tanning properties present in sandalwood help to make your skin look fresh and glowing.

4. Softens the skin:

Sandalwood helps to heal dry skin and provides a baby soft skin.

Benefits Of Curd:

1. Exfoliates the skin:

Curd contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates the dead skin cells and helps the new cells to regenerate. This will help to make your face look bright and radiant.

2. Clean and clear skin:

The wonderful cleansing properties in curd help to clear the skin pores and keep it clean and clear, and also provide glow to the skin.

3. Anti-ageing property:

Curd contains anti-ageing properties that help to fight free radicals, which are responsible for causing wrinkles and fine lines.

4. Provides a glow to the skin:

The various minerals present in curd help to improve the skin complexion and provide glow to dull-looking skin.

5. Hydrates the skin:

Dry skin requires a lot of hydration. Curd is one of the best ingredients to provide hydration to the skin. Riboflavin present in curd helps to keep the skin hydrated and glowing.

So, if you are battling from dry and dull skin, you know what to do, right? Go ahead and give it a try.

Make your own homemade face pack and see the changes on your skin. Believe us, you will never complain of dull and dry skin after that. Take care of your skin, ladies. Stay beautiful!