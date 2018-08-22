Try This DIY Remedy To Treat Acne Spots

What is more frightening and irritating than pimple/acne spots? Though we have numerous chemicals to treat these, we also know the damage that all these cause. So now, what is the alternative? Do not worry as we have the solution for these stubborn spots right in our kitchen.

Surprised? Yes. Today we'll be discussing a DIY remedy using natural ingredients that will help you in treating acne spots on the skin.

Let us see what are the ingredients and how you can use them to treat acne spots.

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tbsp honey

A few drops of lemon juice

How To Do?

1. In a clean bowl, take turmeric powder. Make sure that you do not add too much turmeric because it might leave a yellow hue on the skin.

2. Next, add cinnamon powder into the bowl.

3. Add the raw honey into the mixture and mix all the ingredients well.

4. Add the lemon juice into the mixture and finally blend all the ingredients well and your pack is ready to use.

5. You can even store this in a container and use it as you like.

How To Apply?

1. Take some of this mixture and apply it either on the affected area or on the whole face.

2. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

3. Later, rinse it off using normal water and pat dry.

4. You can also apply a moisturiser if your skin seems to be dry because of the lemon content in it.

5. You can use this remedy once a week for faster and better results.

Disclaimer: This DIY is not recommended for people with sensitive skin as this might cause an itching sensation. Also, do not leave it on for a long time.

Try this remedy for yourself and let us know the feedback in the comment section below.

Benefits Of Turmeric

As we all know, turmeric has antibacterial and antiseptic properties that aid in treating skin infections. It also helps in lightening the spots and improving the skin tone as it contains antioxidants. This reduces the production of melanin on your skin. Altogether, using turmeric on your skin will help you in treating acne spots effectively.

Benefits Of Cinnamon Powder

The antiseptic, antifungal and astringent properties in cinnamon work amazingly well on the skin. It also contains exfoliating properties that help in deeply nourishing the skin and evening the skin tone along with lightening the dark spots.

Benefits Of Lemon Juice

Lemon being a citric fruit contains vitamin C that improves the skin tone and removes the dead skin cells from your face. It also contains antibacterial properties that help in drying out the acne.

Benefits Of Honey

Honey contains healing properties that help in treating acne scars. It also helps in opening up the clogged pores and hydrating the skin. If there is any pain caused due to acne, honey also helps in healing that.