Try This DIY Papaya Hair Mask For Healthy Hair

The natural shine of your hair tends to fade if we do not take care of it on a regular basis. Eventually, the hair becomes dull, lifeless and frizzy.
And most of us walk in and out of salons and supermarkets looking for treatments and products that will mend this problem. But what we get in return is more damaged hair and loss of money. So when you have the best solution right at our home why do you want to rely on chemical-based products?
In this article, we'll be looking at a DIY papaya hair mask that will restore the shine of your hair and maintain its health. Let us see how to prepare the mask and use it.
Papaya Hair Mask
Ingredients
½ cup ripe papaya
¼ cup coconut milk
1 tsp honey
How to prepare
1. Take the ripe papaya and peel off the skin.
2. Cut it into small pieces and put it in a blender.
3. Next, add fresh coconut milk into the blender.
4. Finally, add a few drops of raw honey into the blender.
5. Blend it enough to make a smooth paste.
6. Later transfer this mixture into a clean bowl.
How to apply
1. Divide your hair into sections.
2. Start applying the papaya mask on your hair section by section with the help of a brush.
3. Make sure that you apply it from the roots to the tip of your hair.
4. Leave it on for 30-45 minutes. Use a shower cap to cover your hair.
5. After 45 minutes wash your hair in normal water with a sulfate-free shampoo.
6. Repeat this remedy at least once a week regularly for lustrous and healthy hair.
Benefits Of Papaya
Papaya boosts hair growth and makes the hair smooth, shiny and soft. It contains nutrients like magnesium, copper, potassium and vitamins A and C that promote the growth of hair. It is also a great solution for treating dandruff. This is because papaya contains enzymes that prevent build-ups on the scalp whether it is excess oil or other impurities.
When used in small amounts it is also a great conditioner for dull and lifeless hair.
Benefits Of Coconut Milk
We know the benefits of coconut oil when it comes to beauty - especially hair. Likewise, coconut milk has equal benefits when used on hair. Coconut milk contains vitamin E and fat that help in strengthening the roots of the hair. Coconut milk deeply penetrates into the shafts of the hair restoring the lustre of hair. Using coconut milk to massage your scalp regularly can give you positive results.
Benefits Of Honey
Honey is considered to be a natural moisturiser for your hair. Therefore it is the best ingredient to get soft and nourished hair. The is due to the antioxidants present in it. Adding a few drops of honey into your regular shampoo can also be the best solution for frizzy hair. It helps in moisturising your scalp while keeping it hydrated throughout.
