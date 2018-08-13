This DIY Mask Will Remove Age Spots Effectively

Sun damage and age spots are some of skin issues that most of the women face and troubles finding solution for. When it comes to the skin natural remedies work much more effectively than any other ready-made products available in the market. Moreover, the money invested for such products might not give you the desired the result. Henceforth we are here with a permanent solution for you to treat age spots.

As we all know age spots are not only one of the signs of ageing but it can also appear when your skin is over-exposed to the sun. The harmful rays of the sun can damage our skin and cause these darks spots which turn to be age spots.

But it is not a matter of worry anymore as we have a DIY natural homemade solution for this. Try this below mask for a spot free skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp yogurt

2 tbsp oatmeal

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp turmeric

How To Prepare?

1. In a glass jar or a bowl add plain, unflavoured yogurt.

2. Blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder and add it to the yogurt.

3. Squeeze few drops of fresh lemon juice and add a pinch of turmeric in to it and blend all the ingredients well to make a thick paste.

4. Make sure that you do not overuse the turmeric powder as it leaves a yellow hue on your face.

5. Also if you are someone who has a sensitive and dry skin, it is recommended to avoid lemon juice as it can make your skin even more dry.

6. You can store this mixture in a glass jar for future use.

How To Apply?

1. Rinse the affected area first.

2. Apply this paste on the affected areas.

3. Gently scrub it in a circular motion for few minutes with your finger tips.

4. Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

5. After 30 minutes rinse it off with cold water.

6. Finally apply a moisturiser suitable for your skin tone.

7. You can use this remedy twice in a week for better results.

Benefits Of Yogurt

The lactic acid contained in yogurt helps in removing the dead skin cells and brightening the skin. When the dead skin cells are removed, our skin becomes lighter and healthier and thus helps in removing the age spots.

Benefits Of Oatmeal

Oatmeal also works on the skin effectively. It also helps in removing the dead skin cells and preventing dull skin. Along with that it helps in keeping the skin hydrated and thus acts as a natural moistuiriser on the skin.

Benefits Of Lime Juice

As we all know being a citrus fruit lemon contains lightening properties that helps in lightening the skin. Thus it helps in removing dark spots and other discoloration s on the skin effectively. However if you have a dry skin it is recommended to use this pack at night as lemon can also cause sunburn.

Benefits Of Turmeric

Turmeric is used in our beauty regime since ages. It is considered as a healer of several skin related issues due to its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Also turmeric helps in lightening the dark spots if used regularly.