Pre-wedding Detox Face Masks For Brides-to-be

Wedding season is here and we have a good news for all the brides-to-be. Now you can detox your skin and prepare your skin for the big day at home. Yes. You read that right. In this article, we'll be giving you simple recipes that you can try at home for fresh and rejuvenated skin.

Booking appointments in salons for each session might cost a pretty penny. So why not try something of your own which is both natural and effective?

To start with, you need a natural cleanser. Here's the recipe for the best cleanser to detox your skin.

Parsley Water

This will help in deep cleansing the pores of the skin, thus improving the complexion of the skin.

Ingredients

A handful of parsley leaves

1 cup water

How To Do

Chop a handful of fresh parsley leaves and boil it in a cup of water. Strain this solution and allow it to cool down. Wash your face with it.

Now, try out the below detox masks for a glowing skin on your big day.

1) Honey And Tomato Juice Mask

This mask suits best for those who have blackheads and acne scars.

Ingredients

2 tsp tomato juice

1 tsp honey

How To Do

Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your face and neck evenly. Leave it on for 25 minutes and rinse it off using normal water.

2) Grape Mask

Grape masks will help n tightening the skin and reducing the blemishes.

Ingredients

2 tbsp grape juice

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tbsp flour

How To Do

All you need to do is combine grape juice, baking soda and flour. You can use any kind of flour for this. Blend all the ingredients well so that there are no lumps formed. Apply a layer of this mask on your face and neck and let it stay for at least 20 minutes before washing it off in normal water.

3) Banana Mask

If you have a dull and dry skin, then this would be an excellent detox mask for you.

Ingredients

½ ripe banana

1 tsp honey

2 tsp sour cream

How To Do

Mash the banana to make a smooth paste. Add honey and cream and combine all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and let it stay for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water.

4) Strawberry Mask

This mask will help you in deep cleaning the pores of the skin and thus rejuvenating it.

Ingredients

3-4 strawberries

1 tsp honey

1 tsp yogurt

2 tsp lemon juice

How To Do

First take some fresh strawberries and mash them to make a smooth paste. Add 1 tsp unflavoured yogurt and 1 tsp of raw honey in to the strawberry paste. Finally, add some fresh lemon juice and blend all the ingredients well. Apply this mask on your face evenly and let it stay for about 15-20 minutes. Later wash it off in normal water for a rejuvenated and fresh skin.

5) Avocado And Honey Mask

Avocado masks work best for those who have dry and itchy skin.

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp coconut oil

How To Do

Take a ripe avocado and mash it to make a fine paste. Add raw honey and coconut oil into the avocado paste and mix them well. Start applying it on your face and let it dry for about 20-30 minutes. Later take a washcloth and soak it in warm water. Wipe your face using this and later moisturise your face with your favourite moisturising cream.