DIY Home Remedies To Remove Upper Lip Hair

1. Gram Flour

Gram flour contains agents that will help you in exfoliating and in removing the impurities from your skin, which helps in removing your upper lip hair.

Take 1 tablespoon of gram flour in a bowl. Add a pinch of turmeric and a little amount of milk and mix them well to form a paste. Apply this paste on your upper lips and wait until it gets dry. Gently scrub off with the fingers against the direction of the hair growth. Finally, wash it off in cold water. Repeat this twice a week.

2. Egg White

Egg whites can also be used to remove upper lip hair and it also helps in removing blackheads and impurities from your skin.

Mix together an egg white, ½ tablespoon of corn flour and 1 tablespoon sugar. Apply this paste on your upper lips and let it dry for 15-20 minutes. Next, peel off the mask in the opposite direction of the hair growth and wash it off with cool water.

3. Honey And Sugar

Sugar and honey act as homemade waxing ingredients. It also helps in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized.

All you need for this is 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of honey and some lemon juice. Mix together honey and sugar and heat it, so that the sugar gets dissolved. Next, add some lemon juice and mix them well. Lemon juice acts as a natural bleaching agent.

Apply a layer of this mixture on your upper lips. Put a waxing strip or a cotton cloth on top of that and pull it off. Wash it off in cold water and apply some moisturizer on top of that.

4. Potato Juice

Potato also acts as a natural hair bleaching agent and it helps in unclogging the pores, which will help in removing the hair.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of yellow lentils

1 tablespoon of potato juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method:

Soak the lentils overnight and blend them next morning. To this, add potato juice, honey and lemon juice. Mix them well. Apply this on your upper lip and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Finally, rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this twice a week.

5. Cornflour And Milk

Cornflour and milk make a tight paste and when pulled off from the skin, it helps in removing the hair.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon cornflour

2 teaspoons of milk

Method:

Add both the ingredients in a bowl and make a thick paste. Apply a layer of this paste on your upper lip. Let it dry and pull it off. Repeat this 2-3 times in a week to see better results.

6. Turmeric

This is an age-old method of naturally removing the hair. Apart from this, turmeric helps in exfoliating and cleaning your skin.

Mix together 1 teaspoon of turmeric with some milk or water. Apply this paste on your upper lips and let it dry. Next, rub it off by scrubbing it gently in a circular motion. Do this twice or thrice in a week for a few weeks, until all your hair is removed. You can also apply this on your whole face to remove the facial hair.