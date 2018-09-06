Subscribe to Boldsky
DIY Anti-ageing Cream For Younger Looking Skin

What if we tell you that you can look younger with a DIY anti-ageing cream? Yes. In this article, we'll be presenting a natural home-made anti-ageing cream that will give you the best results.

Most of the anti-ageing creams and lotions available in the market today contain chemicals and can harm your skin to a great level. Therefore, instead of spending money on those products it is better to make your own all-natural remedy at home.

As the age moves forward, our skin starts to show signs of ageing like wrinkles, loose skin, etc. If you try taking remedies at the right time, it will always help you delay these signs and make you look younger. So now let us move on to what are the ingredients used in this anti-ageing cream and how to make it.

Ingredients

  • 20 ml coconut oil
  • 5 ml vitamin E oil
  • 30 ml beeswax
  • A few drops of essential oil
How To Prepare?

1. The first step to make this anti-ageing cream is to mix together coconut oil and beeswax and double boil them.
2. Keep mixing them with a wooden spatula.
3. Remove them from the heat and immediately add vitamin E oil and any essential oil of your choice.
4. Allow the mixture to cool and store it in a glass jar.
5. You can store it in the refrigerator for further use.
6. If you want your cream to be more liquidy you can add a little more coconut oil to it and use it.

How To Apply?

Take some of this mixture and gently massage on your skin in a circular motion with your fingertips, for a few minutes. Apply this cream every day before going to bed and leave it overnight. Regular usage will give you the finest results.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil possesses properties that make it suitable to use it in cosmetic products. Coconut oil has hydrating properties that help in keeping the skin moisturised and smooth when applied topically. It also leaves your skin with a refreshing aroma. The antifungal & antibacterial properties of coconut oil make sure that your skin is free of infections.

Beeswax

Beeswax is another ingredient used in this cream. It helps in removing any kind of dirt and impurity from the skin leaving the skin clean and healthy. Beeswax is generally used to make the cream thick. Coconut oil alone cannot do the job as it is a liquid at room temperature. Adding beeswax can give your cream the perfect texture and form.

Vitamin E Oil

Vitamin E oil is generally taken in the form of tablets. But did you know that applying it topically can also benefit your skin? Vitamin E oil protects the skin from free radicals due to its antioxidant properties and helps in rejuvenating the skin. Here you can use either vitamin E oil directly or the oil from vitamin E tablets. Either way, it is effective on the skin.

    Thursday, September 6, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
