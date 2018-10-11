Types Of Clay Face Masks, Their Benefits, & How To Use Them

Mud masks have been used for skin care since centuries. Although it is not a new thing, it has become a huge part of our modern day beauty routine. And, an essential component of these mud masks is clay. It is known to absorb dirt and impurities from our skin and also help to heal a number of skin ailments.

As you might already know, clay masks come in a range of types and colours with each of them having its own unique aspects that make it stand out from the rest. Each type of clay caters to specific beauty needs and can give you some amazing results.

This article discusses different types of clay, their benefits for the skin, and how to include them in your skin care routine. If you are unsure of which clay face mask to go for, here's some help. Read on and find out which clay mask suits your needs. But before starting off with clay and its types, it is essential to know about the basic benefits clay offers to your skin.

Benefits Of Clay For Your Skin

The topical use of clay offers a number of skin benefits - from soothing to healing. It is also used for medicinal purposes. Using clay face masks can give you naturally glowing and flawless skin. Listed below are some amazing benefits of using a clay face mask:

1. Detoxifies and purifies skin

2. Removes dirt and impurities from the skin

3. Rejuvenates skin

4. Unclogs and shrinks open pores

5. Regulates sebum production in your skin

6. Gives you softer and smoother skin

7. Regenerates cell production in your skin

8. Improves and lightens skin tone

Different Types Of Clay & How To Use Them For Skin Care

There are mainly four types of clays - betonite clay, white clay, green clay, and red clay. Listed below are the types of clay, the benefits they offer, and the ways to use them.

1. Betonite Clay

Betonite clay is naturally rich in silica and aluminium and is mostly used for all skin types. It is mild in nature and is used as a key ingredient in clay-based face masks. It removes any kind of dirt, dust, and impurities settled on your skin and shrinks open pores. It draws out toxins from your skin and is also effective in treating acne and pimples. It is also a natural skin exfoliator.

How to make betonite clay face mask

Ingredients

2 tbsp betonite clay

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp essential oil - any one (lavender/ jojoba, rose, rosehip, rosemary)

Water (as required)

How to do

In a bowl, add betonite clay and lemon juice

Next add essential oil and water as required. Mix all the ingredients well until it forms a semi-thick paste

Apply it on your face and neck and wait for 20 minutes

Wash it off and pat your face dry

Repeat this pack twice a week for better results.

2. Kaolin Clay

One of the most preferred choices for sensitive skin, Kaolin clay is also known as white clay as is white in colour. Kaolin clay is also good for those having dry skin. It has a creamy texture to it and helps to soothe irritated skin. It fights oily skin along with detoxifying and cleansing your skin. It is also known to effectively remove dead skin cells.

How to make kaolin clay face mask

Ingredients

2 tbsp kaolin clay

1 tbsp lavender essential oil

1 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

In a bowl, add kaolin clay and both the essential oils and mix well

Add a little water if necessary. The mixture should turn into a semi-thick paste.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck

Wash it off after 2 minutes

Repeat this pack twice a week.

3. Green Clay

Also known as French clay or sea clay, green clay is mostly compatible with all skin types. The most prominent feature of this clay is that it helps to soak excess oil from your skin and maintains the sebum production. It also exfoliates your skin and gives you a natural fresh look.

How to make green clay face mask

Ingredients

1 tbsp French green clay

1 tbsp lavender essential oil

1 tbsp honey

Water

How to do

In a bowl, add some French green clay and essential oil. Mix both the ingredients well

Next add honey and little water and mix everything well to get a semi-thick mixture

Apply it on your face and wash it off after 20 minutes

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

4. Red Clay

Also known as Rhassoul clay, red clay is an effective choice for both skin and hair. Having originated from Morocco, this clay is known to remove toxins from your skin. It removes impurities from your skin and gives it a natural glow. It is gentle in nature and can be used for all skin types. It improves the elasticity of your skin. It is a natural skin exfoliator.

How to make red clay face mask

Ingredients

1 tbsp Moroccan red clay

1 tbsp water

How to do

In a bowl, add some red clay and mix it with water until it forms a semi-thick and consistent mixture

Apply this mixture to your face and neck. Avoid your eyes, ears, and mouth while applying the pack

Wait for about 20 minutes for the pack to dry and later wash it off with cold water

Repeat this pack twice a week for better results.

Pretty simple, isn't it? Do you want to try these amazing clay face packs at home for a refreshing facial-like experience?