Did You Know These Can Lead To Dark Lips?

Black and dull-looking lips can be embarrassing at times. It often affects on the way we look that leads to a lack of confidence in us. You must have heard of various remedies to get that pink and plump lips.

But have you ever wondered what causes this discolouration of the lips? You will be surprised to know that our everyday routine can also lead to dark lips.

In this article, we'll see what are the exact causes of dark and dull-looking lips that one could be affected by. Also, some remedies are provided below, which you can try at home to get back your natural lip colour.

Let us see what they are.

Caffeine

We all love to have that refreshing cup of coffee that energizes us. But are you among those who is addicted to drinking coffee frequently? If you are, then you must try reducing this addiction of yours. The caffeine content in coffee leads to dark lips being formed most of the time.

Smoking

Smoking is not only harmful to the health but also leads to other skin-related issues. Excessive smoking also leads to dark lips. It can also cause wrinkles and dryness around your lips. Smoking also leads to black teeth being formed. So, reduce your frequency of smoking to get back those natural and pink lips again.

Exposure To The Sun

Overexposure to the sun always leads to dark lips, irrespective of whether you are a woman or man. The harmful and harsh UV rays of the sun is the the major reason for this. Therefore, it is always recommended to protect your lips with a lip balm or sunscreen. You can also use shades to protect it.

Cosmetics

Sometimes, bad quality cosmetics can also make your lips look dark. The harsh chemicals and other ingredients used in cosmetics cause skin damage on the lips. Therefore, make sure that you check the expiry date of the products like lipsticks, balms, etc., before buying it.

Dry Lips

Dry lips can be due to several reasons. The skin on the lips is always open. Thus, it tends to become dry faster. Hence, it is important to keep your lips moisturized and hydrated. When lips become dry, it leads to cracks and dead skin cells being formed. Dead skin cells often can lead to the discolouration of the lips.

Hyperpigmentation

Pigmentation or hyperpigmentation, as you name it, can occur in any part of the body, be it on the hands, face, legs, etc. It is a condition where there is a boost in melanin production. This can lead to dark lips, especially the upper lips. Usage of sunscreen regularly can be a solution to this.

Lack Of Intake Of Vitamin B

Lack of vitamin B can lead to dark and dull-looking skin. Avoid having junk and fried food and increase the intake of vegetables in your diet. Include green vegetables that are the best sources for Vitamin B. Having a proper diet will help in solving half of your skin-related issues.

Some Homemade Remedies

Lemon And Honey

All you need for this home remedy is a few drops of honey and 1 tbsp of lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your lips. Leave it on for 1 hour and then wipe it off with a wet cloth.

Sugar

Add 1 tbsp of sugar with some amount of water, in order to make a paste. Apply this paste on your lips and gently scrub in a circular motion. Apply this every day before you go to bed for faster and better results.

Glycerin

Dip a cotton ball into some glycerine. Now, apply this on your lips every day before you go to bed. Using this daily will give you those pink and glossy lips.