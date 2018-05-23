Did You Know Milk Can Do So Much For The Skin?

Raw milk has several benefits. Milk has several beauty benefits apart from its health benefits. It works amazing on the skin. The lactose enriched in milk is one solution for several skin-related issues.

Milk can be used for skin care to remove sunburn and tan, lighten dark spots and thus brighten the skin. It also works as a brightening agent that helps remove the dead skin cells and restores new cells, thus making the skin look healthier and cleaner.

It also helps to soften the skin and hydrates it, thus controlling the excess oil production on the skin.

Now, you must be wondering on how we can use milk to enhance beauty, aren't you? This can be done in the form of masks or packs for the skin, which you can try sitting back at home. Let's unfold some of the age-old beauty secrets of milk that are known to work magically on our skin.

For Acne

Ingredients

1 tbsp raw milk

A pinch of turmeric

½ tsp lemon juice

Directions

1. Mix together raw milk, ½ tsp of fresh lemon juice and a pinch of turmeric in a bowl.

2. Stir well and apply it on cleansed face.

3. Gently massage it in a circular motion.

4. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. Wash it off in cold water to open the pores and pat dry.

Tip: In order to open the pores, steaming your face is recommended before using this remedy.

Exfoliating Mask

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp oatmeal

Directions

1. Blend 1 tbsp oatmeal to make a powder.

2. Add 1 tbsp milk and 1 tbsp honey and mix it well.

3. Apply this on clean face and massage in a circular motion with your finger tips.

4. Wait for 20 minutes and rinse it off in normal water.

Tip: Make sure that the honey used is organic and not processed, as it may cause an irritation to the skin.

For Nourishing The Skin

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

¼th of ripe avocado

Directions

1. Mash 1/4th of a ripe avocado to make a smooth paste.

2. Add 1 tbsp raw, unflavoured milk in to the avocado paste and mix them well.

3. Clean your face and apply an even layer of this mixture.

4. Let it stay for 15 minutes.

5. After 15 minutes, use your finger tips and warm water to rinse it off.

6. After that, you can use cold water for a final rinse.

For A Fair Complexion

Ingredients

Fresh rose petals

2 tbsp raw milk

Directions

1. Mash some fresh rose petals.

2. Add this to some raw milk and mix together, so that the essence of the rose dilutes in the raw milk.

3. Apply this solution on the face and leave it on for 30 minutes.

4. Wash your face with cold water after 30 minutes.

5. Use this mask to get a glowing, pink complexion.

For Removing Scars

Ingredients

4-5 almonds

Milk

Directions

1. Soak 4-5 almonds in some milk and leave it overnight.

2. Next day, grind the almonds after removing the brown skin.

3. Apply this almond-milk paste on your face.

4. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water.

5. This mask will help you in removing the scars.

Besan And Milk Face Pack

Ingredients

2 tbsp besan (gram flour)

Milk

A pinch of turmeric

Directions

1. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Apply an even layer of this fine paste on your face.

3. Wait for 15 minutes, until it dries.

4. Wash it off in lukewarm water.

5. If you have a dry skin, you can also add 1 tbsp malai (milk cream) to the paste.

Pumpkin And Milk Face Pack

Ingredients

Ripe pumpkin

4 tsp raw milk

Few drops of boiled and cooled milk

Directions

1. Mash a portion of ripe pumpkin to make a fine paste.

2. Add 4 tsp raw milk and a few drops of boiled and cool milk.

3. Apply this evenly on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, wash it off in cold water.

5. You can use this remedy once in a week for better results.