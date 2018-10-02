Does Coconut Oil Help In Treating Dark Circles?

Dark circles under your eyes can make your whole face dull and lifeless. It mainly occurs when the blood vessels under the eyes look visible due to their dilation. It can be due to various reasons like stress, excessive smoking and drinking, lack of sleep, environmental factors or even hormonal issues.

How Does Coconut Oil Treat Dark Circles?

Coconut oil has been used in the cosmetic industry widely because of its healing properties. It helps in soothing and moisturising the skin thus helping in getting rid of the dark circles.

The fatty acids in coconut oil deeply penetrate the skin and nourish it. Mostly dark circles occur due to dry and dull skin. The moisturising properties of coconut oil will help to hydrate the skin and keep it moisturised, thus treating the dark circles.

The vitamin E in coconut oil prevents free radical damage on the skin and also protects the skin from sunburn.