Does Coconut Oil Help In Treating Dark Circles?

Dark circles under your eyes can make your whole face dull and lifeless. It mainly occurs when the blood vessels under the eyes look visible due to their dilation. It can be due to various reasons like stress, excessive smoking and drinking, lack of sleep, environmental factors or even hormonal issues.
How Does Coconut Oil Treat Dark Circles?
Coconut oil has been used in the cosmetic industry widely because of its healing properties. It helps in soothing and moisturising the skin thus helping in getting rid of the dark circles.
The fatty acids in coconut oil deeply penetrate the skin and nourish it. Mostly dark circles occur due to dry and dull skin. The moisturising properties of coconut oil will help to hydrate the skin and keep it moisturised, thus treating the dark circles.
The vitamin E in coconut oil prevents free radical damage on the skin and also protects the skin from sunburn.
Coconut Oil Massage
A simple coconut oil massage can help in hydrating and moisturising the skin under the eyes thus preventing dark circles.
Clean the affected area throughly with water and wipe it off. Take some virgin coconut oil and gently massage under your eyes in a circular motion for about 5 minutes. Leave the coconut oil overnight and you can rinse it off the next day morning using normal water. Keep using this regularly to see faster results.
Coconut Oil And Turmeric
This will help in improving the blood flow. In a bowl, mix 1 tbsp coconut oil and a pinch of turmeric. Apply this under your eyes and leave it for about 15 minutes. After 15 minutes take a cotton ball and use it to wipe the paste off. When you use turmeric make sure that you do not overuse it since turmeric leaves a yellow hue on the skin.
Coconut Oil And Almond Oil
Vitamin E in almond oil helps in preventing free radical damage on the skin. When used with coconut oil, it helps in treating dark circles effectively.
Take equal parts of coconut oil and almond oil and mix it together. Apply this mixture under the eyes and leave it overnight. Next day morning you can wash it off with normal water.
Coconut Oil And Essential Oil
Coconut oil when used with any essential oil helps in soothing and nourishing the skin deeply.
In a bowl, take equal amount of coconut oil and any essential oil of your choice like sandalwood oil, grape seed oil, lavender essential oil, etc.
Take a cotton pad/ball and dip it into the coconut and essential oil mixture. Apply the mixture under your eyes using the cotton pad and leave it on for 2-3 hours. You can also leave it overnight and wash it off the next day morning for better results.
