5 Benefits Of Cascara Sagrada For Skin & Hair

We have surely heard of various plant extracts, their uses and availability, and most of all their benefits for our skin & hair. You all might have heard about some common type of plant extracts and their benefits and uses, but have you ever heard of something called cascara sagrada?

What Is Cascara Sagrada?

Native to America, cascara sagrada is a medicinal plant and is popularly known as 'sacred bark.' [1] It grows about 20 feet in length and has thin leaves. It also has a reddish brown coloured bark and flowers typically in the spring season. It has a number of benefits attached to it and is used extensively in skin care and hair care. Listed below are some amazing benefits of cascara sagrada for skin & hair.

Benefits Of Cascara Sagrada For Skin

Possesses anti-ageing properties

Cascara Sagrada is one such plant that possesses anti-ageing properties. When used topically on the skin, it helps to prevent fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps to get rid of any blemishes, dark spots or dark patches on your skin and makes it look young and glowing. It helps in restoring the youthfulness of your skin.

Heals acne & patchy skin

Apart from giving you glowing skin, cascara sagrada is also a useful plant for those girls who are hitting puberty as it is that time in a girl's life when she comes across skin problems like acne and pimples. Cascara Sagrada, when applied topically, helps you to get rid of acne and pimples, thus giving you clear skin. Moreover, it also helps to treat patchy skin with regular and prolonged application. You can do this by merely making cold tea using cascara sagrada plant extract.

Possesses hydrating properties

Cascara Sagrada also possesses hydrating properties as it keeps your skin hydrated when used topically on the skin and makes it look beautiful.

Benefits Of Cascara Sagrada For Hair

Promotes healthy hair

When it comes to hair care, it is very essential that we choose products that are chemical-free and the ones that cater to our needs. Some might have hair fall problems while some might be dealing with dandruff issues. It is, therefore, essential that we choose our shampoo, conditioners, hair serums and hair oils with care. Cascara Sagrada is one such plant that helps to give you healthy hair when used topically. It cleanses your scalp and strengthens the roots of your hair, thus preventing hair problems like flaky scalp, lice, and dandruff.

Prevents hair fall

If you are facing hair fall problems, cascara sagrada is the right choice for you. Use this plant extract topically on your scalp and say goodbye to hair fall problems forever. This plant extract also gives you shiny, smooth, and silkier hair with regular use. Moreover, it also helps in strengthening your hair follicles, which in turn promotes healthy hair growth.

Isn't cascara sagrada ana amazing plant that deserves a place in your skin care routine? Do try using this amazing plant and let us know in the comment section if you liked it. Also, for more such fun tips on skin and hair care, subscribe to Boldsky!