DIY Body Scrubs For Glowing Skin You've Always Wanted

More often than we would like to admit, we ignore the skin on our bodies and just focus on the skin on our faces. The skin on our body is definitely a lot tougher than the skin on our faces, and hence seems to require less attention.

But that does not mean you will ignore it completely. A lot of us stick to just moisturising our body skin. And let's face it, sometimes, we don't even do that. so, why should the face get all the pampering? Here, we will give you a whole list of fun body scrubs you can try out. The best part is that you can make these at home.

All-natural homemade products are not only beneficial for your skin, they are also more cost-effective than products you would buy at the shop.

After all, not just your face, but even your body needs exfoliation. Dead skin happens on your body skin as well. It gives rise to bumpy skin, ingrown hairs and discolouration of the skin due to dead skin being present. This dead skin makes the skin on the body look dull.

To avoid all of that, here are some scrubs you can make at home to get a glowing skin.

1. Coffee Scrub:

For this scrub, you will need coffee, raw sugar, sea salt and coconut oil. Mix all the ingredients together to form a granular paste. And your scrub is ready to use. Use this all over your body right before you take a shower and you will be left with soft and smooth skin. What's more is that coffee happens to be really good for making the skin firm. So, if you suffer from things like cellulite, this is the scrub for you. This scrub acts like an amazing pick-me-up, as it gets rid of the dead skin cells and makes your skin appear plumper, all in one.

2. Peppermint Scrub:

This is a cooling, yummy-smelling scrub you can make in the comfort of your home. All you need is some powdered sugar, peppermint essential oil and some almond oil. Mix all of these together and your scrub is ready. This scrub can even be used to make a perfect gift for someone you love. This scrub will leave you feeling refreshed and energised.

3. Oatmeal Scrub:

For this, you will need some oatmeal, coconut oil and some brown sugar. First, you will need to grind the oatmeal, so that it turns into a powder-like consistency. Then, mix in all the other ingredients to formulate a luxurious scrub that will leave your skin looking soft and youthful. This scrub is great for people with sensitive skin as well.

4. Vanilla Body Scrub:

Now, we have all seen vanilla body scrubs in shops and wanted them so much, as they smell oh-so delicious. But buying them can be a pain to our pockets. Well, with this recipe, you can make it at home. All you need is some brown sugar, granulated white sugar, almond oil and some vanilla essence. Mix all of these together and use it all over your body before a shower. This scrub will have you smelling like a delectable dessert for your entire day.

5. Lemon Body Scrub:

Lemons are well known for their ability to lighten the skin and brighten it from tan. So, if you have tanned skin, this can be the best kind of scrub for you. For this, you will need some powdered white sugar, grated lemon zest, some lemon juice, olive oil and lemon essential oil for fragrance. Mix all of these together to use it as a scrub. This scrub will gently get rid of dead skin cells and also get rid of skin tan because lemon juice contains citric acid, which acts as a natural bleaching agent here.

6. Lavender Coconut Body Scrub:

For this, all you need is coconut oil, powdered sugar and some lavender essential oil. This scrub is amazing for people with dry, flaky skin. Along with soothing the skin and getting rid of the dead skin cells, this scrub acts as a de-stressing scrub, as the aroma of the lavender essential oil is very calming. You can use this scrub right before you go to bed, to have a more calming and stress-free sleep.

7. Green Tea And Lime Scrub:

For this scrub, you need some matcha green tea powder, or you may wet some tea bags and cut them open to take out the tea leaves. Then, add some lime juice to this, and finish with some sea salt. This scrub is perfect for people with an acne-prone skin on their bodies, as the green tea helps draw out the impurities, while the lime juice helps to balance the pH level of the skin. So, whenever your skin is feeling too itchy due to acne, use this scrub.

