Beauty Benefits Of Glycerin You Probably Didn't Know

Much before the advent of online shopping and boost of skincare products in the market, the world of skin care was ruled by this simple product known as Glycerine. It is still used a lot by women from all over the world.

A natural humectant, glycerine also is used for its number of health and beauty benefits. Some of the most known benefits of glycerine are that it relieves you off constipation, treats mouth ulcers and helps you get rid of dry skin.

But did you know that glycerine can also help you treat acne scars or help in slowing down the ageing of your skin? Yes, here are some of the most useful benefits of glycerine you probably don't know of.

Benefits of Glycerine

1. Helps you treat dry skin

Glycerine can be great for women of all skin types. It is great especially for women with dry skin. Glycerine can make your dull skin look more rejuvenated and it costs a fraction of the expensive creams you often buy. Just mix glycerine with normal milk cream or any of your normal skin creams and apply before you sleep.

2. Moisturizes your skin

Glycerine is well known for its moisturizing properties. You can simply apply it by mixing a bit with rose water or even with simple water. It works wonders in making your skin supple, soft and radiant. The best thing about using glycerine as a moisturizer is that it works equally great for all skin types, including oily skin ladies who forever have trouble in finding the right moisturizer for their skin.

3. Helps in reducing wrinkles and sagging skin

Glycerine is packed with anti-ageing properties. It makes your skin lose less moisture and hence keeps your skin healthy. Add rose water to your glycerine and it serves as a perfect remedy for treating wrinkles and loose skin. The best way to make use of this benefit of glycerine is by applying a mix of rose water and glycerine diluted with water, directly to your face.

4. Reduces acne scars

If you have constantly recurring acne, leaving behind scars, glycerine can be a great help for you. Just apply it topically on the acne scars directly and you can see them go away really soon. Plus, it is safe to use for all skin types and hence you may find no reaction or sensitive skin breakouts. The redness caused by acne will soon be a thing of past now.

5. Helps in removing blackheads and whiteheads

Glycerine is really effective in treating the skin affected with blackheads and whiteheads. Just make sure you moisten it and scrub it off a little while washing off. Glycerine will also prevent these issues from coming back soon.

6. Perfect skin toner for every type of skin

Mix glycerine with water and spritz over your face as a skin toner. Glycerine can help you eradicate bacteria and hence prevent minor skin infections or resulting acne. It is suitable for all skin types and is absolutely safe.

7. Acts as a humectant

Glycerine is a natural humectant. It keeps the skin hydrated, as it is hygroscopic in nature and hence attracts water into your skin. It is great for combination and dry skin ladies who cannot prevent frequent dryness. Just apply glycerine topically and see the difference for yourself.

8. Makes your face glow and look radiant

Glycerine prevents hyperpigmentation of the skin, it helps in making your skin naturally bright and free from freckles. Make yourself a simple homemade mask to make your skin glow naturally.

DIY Glycerine Face Pack For A Naturally Glowing Skin

Ingredients:

1 tsp lemon juice

Half a banana

1 tsp glycerine

1 tsp honey

How To Use It:

• Mash a banana and add all the ingredients to make a paste.

• Apply it to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with plain water and pat dry.

• This mask will give you an instant glow and make your skin look much healthier and smoother.

Tips To Use Glycerine For Skin Care

1. Always use diluted glycerine if you wish to use it over oily skin.

2. Do not apply glycerine in the sun.

3. Do not leave it on for too long and remember to wash it off after a while.

4. Do not mix it with fragrant skin care creams, as it may irritate your skin.

5. Use glycerine with rose water for best results.

These were some of the benefits of glycerine for all skin types. Make sure you try the simple homemade glycerine mask for glowing skin. You will be surprised at how great it works. We hope you liked our little compilation of glycerine benefits and tips to use it for your skin. Do let us know on how you liked it. We will be thrilled to hear back from all of you.