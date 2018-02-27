Bad habits that are ruining your skin

1. Avoid Over-exfoliating

Exfoliating is really good for the skin, as it removes dead skin cells and helps produce new skin. Make sure you are using a gentle scrub and one that is not too abrasive on the skin. Exfoliation is something you need to do only once or twice a day, as opposed to cleansing, which needs to be done twice a day. Over exfoliating can leave your pores open and cause dirt to get into the pores and in turn cause breakouts in the form of acne, pimples and even blackheads. Stick to exfoliating once a week, and make sure you tone your skin right after the exfoliaton.

2. Avoid Sleeping With Makeup On

Make it a point to remove your makeup right after you come back home. We know how it is after a night out, you just want to come back home and get to bed. An easy solution to this is that you can keep wet wipes on your bedside table. This way you would not be working too hard to remove the makeup. We don't encourage this on a daily basis though. Only for days when you absolutely cannot function. For other days you need to keep a good makeup remover handy, and even after removing the makeup, you must wash your face using a cleanser.

3. Avoid Using Makeup While Working Out

When you go to the gym, make sure sunscreen is the only thing you have on your skin, even if you are not working out in the sun, sunscreen is something you must always have on you. Avoid makeup, because makeup can make your skin clogged. If you have makeup on while working out, you may sweat, which opens up the pores. The makeup, combined with dirt and bacteria can clog up those open pores and lead to breakouts.

4. Too Much Chlorine:

Swimming is a form of exercise all of us enjoy. But chlorine can have severe drying effects on the skin. Chlorine affects the skin very badly, especially when combined with the sun. This combination can make you tan faster. Again, it is very important to use a sunscreen while swimming. After swimming, make sure you use a good face wash and wash your face twice, to get rid of the chlorine. Chlorine tends to seep into the skin otherwise. Use an extra layer of moisturiser before you sleep.

5. Popping Pimples

We know we repeat this tip a lot, but this is something that we see almost all women do. We ourselves have been guilty of this at times. It is just so tempting to pop the pimple and just get rid of it. This actually pushes the bacteria deeper into your skin and makes more breakouts happen. This even spread the bacteria to other parts of your face. Any open pore can come into contact with the bacteria and lead to more pimples getting formed. So, avoid popping pimples, at all costs.

6. Hot Showers

Now, who doesn't love long, hot showers? They are so comforting after a long day. Hot showers are really bad for your skin as they can keep your pores open for longer, and even cause ageing to get speeded up. It also strips the top layer of the epidermis, causing skin to become dry and scaly.

7. Waxing

Facial waxing, although it may be a quick measure to get rid of facial hair quickly, can be really bad in the long run. This is another thing that opens up pores. It can even stretch the skin a lot, because of the pulling motion. This leads to the skin losing its elasticity faster and in turn causes ageing to happen sooner than it was expected.

8. Licking And Biting Lips

We often think that licking the lips is a quick way to provide moisture to the lips, the opposite is actually true. Saliva dries out the lips, even though temporarily making you feel like you have moisturised your lips. Instead, always keep a lip balm handy. We like to keep a lip balm in every single bag we have, just so that we never forget our lip balms. A better idea would be to go for a lip balm that has SPF in it, in order to protect your lips from the sun as well. Lips are the only part of the skin that don't produce any oils on their own, which makes it even more important to keep them moisturised all the time.

9. Dirty Pillowcases

Remember to change your pillowcase every week. This is something most of us do not do, because the pillow case does not usually start to feel dirty within a week. At night, our skin gets time for a cell turnover, and being in contact with a dirty pillowcase can make more breakouts happen.

10. Avoid Using Heavy Makeup Every Day

Heavy makeup is perfectly fine for special occasions, but stick to using a light base product for everyday use, like a BB or a CC cream. These provide moisture and coverage to the skin, without being too harsh or heavy. They still let the skin breathe. Most full coverage foundations do not let the skin breathe.

We hope you follow our tips for the best skin of your life.