Ayurvedic Remedies To Treat Pimples On Forehead

Pimples are a common skin problem faced by all of us. These uninvited zits not only make our skin look terrible but these can also be quite painful to deal with at times. Pimples not only appear on the cheeks, but also on the nose, chin and forehead area.

Forehead pimples can appear if your skin produces excess sebum. It can also appear if you have dandruff on your scalp. So, what is the best way to cure these zits? It's nothing else but ayurveda.

Ayurvedic remedies are known for their slow but permanent healing processes.

Here are some ayurvedic remedies that you can easily make at home to treat pimples on your foreheads. Let's find out how to make and use them for attaining a pimple-free skin.

Rose Water And Neem Leaves

Ingredients:

A handful of neem leaves

2 tsp of rose water

How To Do:

1. First, take the neem leaves and boil them in water for 3-4 minutes.

2. After boiling them, blend them in a grinder to make a paste.

3. Add the rose water in to the neem paste and mix both the ingredients well.

4. Apply this on the affected area on your forehead and leave it on, until it dries off.

5. Later, rinse it off with normal water.

You can repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week

Coriander Leaves And Cinnamon

Ingredients:

A handful of coriander leaves

1 tsp of cinnamon powder

How To Do:

1. Wash the coriander leaves and blend them to make a fine paste.

2. Add the cinnamon powder into the mixture and mix them well.

3. Apply this on your forehead and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

4. Later, rinse it off in cold water.

5. You can store this mixture in an airtight container and use it twice every day for better results.

Lemon

Ingredients:

2 lemons

Water

1 cotton pad

How To Do:

1. Cut the lemons and squeeze them out to take out the juice from them.

2. Add about 2 tbsp of water to the lemon juice, in order to dilute it.

3. Dip the cotton pad into this solution and apply it on to the affected area.

4. Apply this before going to bed and leave it on.

5. Next morning, rinse it off in normal water.

6. You can use this remedy every day before going to bed, until you notice the difference.

Sandalwood And Papaya

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

½ papaya

How To Do:

1. First, cut the papaya into small pieces and put them in a blender to blend them to make a fine paste.

2. Add the sandalwood powder to it and mix both the ingredients well.

3. Apply this on the pimple-prone area on your forehead and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. After 15 minutes, wash it off with water and pat dry.

5. Repeat this remedy for 3-4 times in a week.

Amla And Fennel Seeds

Ingredients:

3-4 dry amla

1 tsp fennel seeds

How To Do:

1. Cut the dry amla into small pieces and add it to the blender.

2. Add fennel seeds into the blender and blend both the ingredients well to make a fine powder.

3. You can store this in an airtight container.

4. Take 1 tbsp of this amla and fennel seeds powder and mix it with enough amount of water to make a paste.

5. Apply this on your forehead and wait for 15 minutes for it to dry.

6. Wash it off in normal water.

7. Repeat this remedy once in the morning and night every day for better and faster results.

Mango Leaves And Guava Leaves

Ingredients:

3-4 mango leaves

3-4 guava leaves

How To Do:

1. Add the guava and mango leaves in a blender and blend them.

2. If necessary, add some water to get a paste-like consistency.

3. Apply this paste on to the affected area on the forehead and leave it on for 30 minutes.

4. After 30 minutes, rinse it off in normal water and pat dry.

5. Repeat this 2-3 times in a week for better results.