Amazing DIY Almond Face Pack For A Clear Skin

We read a lot of articles lately on how to take a proper care of our skin and hair at home - so many ways and so many tips. But do we follow them all? No, we don't and for very obvious reasons. Who has the time to make a face pack at home, apply it and then wait for it to work on our skin? Most of us just stop by a nice salon and get a beauty treatment done in like half an hour. And, sorted!

But, did you know you can make a face pack at home using basic ingredients in no time, apply it on your face and see the amazing instant results...and do all this in like less than half an hour? Say 20 minutes at the least. Curious to know how?

Well, here's the drill - just for you.

This DIY almond face pack will give you an instant clear skin and a glow like never before. Well, what are you waiting for? This this out today and yeah, you can put on a timer to see if this actually works and, I bet, you won't be disappointed at all.

What's more? The homemade aspect of this pack makes it really special. It uses all the basic ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen, so you do not have to waste time and money on shopping for these ingredients.

Since we have a timer thingy, let's start right away and trust me, the clock ticks really fast. So, we too have to get on our toes and make this pack work with maximum benefits.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon crushed almond powder/5 almonds

2 teaspoons raw milk

How To Do:

Take a medium-sized bowl.

Add almond powder to it.

Add some milk and mix it well to form a smooth paste.

A point to note here is that if you do not have almond powder ready, there is nothing to worry. Just take 4-5 almonds and crush it. You can also use a mixer for that.

Once the powder is ready, mix it well with milk.

Apply it on your face and neck evenly, so that both your face and neck have the same effect.

Wait for at least 10 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face and neck dry with a towel.

You can apply this pack literally every day for the desired results.

Wasn't this really quick? I must say, it was! Preparing the mixture even with having to crush the almonds will barely take 5 minutes. And then, it would take another 10 minutes for the pack to dry and act on your face and a few minutes here and there to wash it off and pat it dry.

So, you now have a glowing face in like 20 minutes flat and that too without having to waste a single penny on expensive parlour treatments. That sounds like something good, doesn't it?

As always, moving on to the interesting part...why should we apply this pack? What's so special about it? Why almonds and milk? Well, the answer is pretty simple and it's right below. Read on to know - why!

Benefits Of Milk For Skin

It improves complexion

It gives you a fairer skin tone

It works as an excellent cleanser for your skin

It helps to shrink pores on your face

It is a very good choice for radiant skin

It soothes rashes and irritation

It helps to remove dead skin cells

It smooths out fine lines and wrinkles

It also acts as a sun tan agent

Benefits Of Almonds For Skin

They help you get rid of blemishes

They help in treating common skin problems like acne and pimples

Rich in vitamin E, almonds make your skin turn soft

They also have anti-ageing properties

Now that there is no good reason for you to not try out this amazing summer-special face pack at home this weekend, just go for it. It will only do a lot of good and will help you in the best way possible. Do try this face pack and let us know if you liked its results in the comments section below.