Our grandmother has probably been pestering us all our lives to include amla in our hair care and skin care routine. But, have we ever listened to her? Is amla a part of your beauty regime? Well, if it's not, you better start having it in your skin care routine. Why? Because it has numerous benefits to offer - the most essential one being anti-ageing.

If you are wondering how to make amla a part of your beauty regime, here's some help! But before that, there is something you must know - benefits of amla for skin.

Benefits Of Amla For Skin

It works as an anti-ageing agent.

It helps to prevent fine lines and wrinkles.

It boosts the production of collagen in your skin, thus keep it soft, healthy, and glowing.

It tones your skin and tightens it.

It also helps in treating skin pigmentation.

It lightens your skin tone and improves your complexion.

It exfoliates and cleanses your skin.

It also treats acne, pimples, as well as acne scars.

Amla can be consumed in its raw form to get the best and the most of it - for the skin as well as hair. But, it can also be included in your skin care routine in the form of a face mask, scrub or toner. How? Read on to know.

Listed below are four innovative and easy ways to have amla in your beauty routine.

4 Amazing & Natural Ways To Use Amla For Beautiful Skin

1. Amla, turmeric, & yogurt face pack for glowing skin and blemishes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons amla powder

A pinch of turmeric

2 tablespoons yogurt

How to do

In a bowl, add amla powder and a pinch of turmeric.

Add yogurt to it and blend well until it forms a smooth paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes before you start applying it on your face. Remember to wash your face before you apply the pack.

Leave the pack to dry for 20 minutes. Rinse off your face with cold water and pat it dry. Do no use a face wash or a soap. Just water should be enough.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

Why this works

Apart from the amazing benefits amla offers, turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce blemishes and acne. It is also a great skin lightening agent. Moreover, yoghurt possesses cooling properties. It also contains lactose enzymes that help to remove dirt & impurities and nourish your skin.

2. Amla powder & rose water toner for oily skin

Ingredients

2 tablespoons amla powder

4 tablespoons rose water

How to do

In a bowl, add some amla powder.

Now add rosewater and mix it well until the powder blends into the water.

Store it in a spray bottle for use.

Spray this liquid on your face every night before you go to sleep and leave it at that. Let the mixture work well on your skin and bring out the best of it.

Repeat this every night before going to bed for desired results.

Why this works

As you might already know, rosewater helps to maintain the pH balance of your skin. It has oil controlling properties which is very beneficial for those with oily skin. It also possesses anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that help soothe skin irritation.

3. Amla, lemon, & sugar scrub for removing dead skin

Ingredients

1 tablespoon amla juice

2 tablespoons sugar

A dash of lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl, add some amla juice and mix it with a dash of lemon juice.

Next, add sugar to it and blend well. See that the sugar does not dissolve.

Wash your face with cold water. Now, take a generous amount of the mixture on your fingers and start scrubbing your face with it. Go in circular motion always.

Keep scrubbing for at least 5 minutes. Be gentle while scrubbing.

Wash off your face with cold water and pat dry.

Repeat twice a week.

Why this works

Sugar, as we all know, is a natural exfoliator and a scrub. It evens out your skin tone, cleans pores, and removes dead skin cells when used as a scrub. Lemon, on the other hand, helps to brighten your skin tone. It also has anti-bacterial properties that help to prevent acne and pimples from occurring. It also treats blackheads.

4. Amla & papaya face mask for skin whitening

Ingredients

2 tablespoons amla juice

2 tablespoons papaya pulp

1 tablespoon honey

How to do

In a bowl, add some amla juice.

Add papaya pulp to it and blend well.

Now add some honey and again mix it all well.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes. Apply it on your face and neck evenly and leave it on for 20 minutes

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this twice a week.

Why this works

Papaya has natural skin lightening properties that help you to get rid of skin pigmentation as well as blemishes. Including papaya in your skin care routine helps to make your skin glowing and soft. Honey, on the other hand, has anti-bacterial properties and is full of antioxidants. It helps to lower the process of ageing and is a great ingredient for skin care.

Now that you know what good can amla do to your skin and what are the other essential ingredients it can be paired with for your skin, would you mind giving a place for it in your skin care routine?