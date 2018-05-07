DIY Aloe Vera & Turmeric Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Taking proper care of one's skin and health is of utmost importance. And most women look up to home remedies when it comes to taking a proper care of their skin. But what do home remedies actually involve?

Well, home remedies are nothing but a combination of various basic ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen. Be it turmeric or besan (gram flour) or honey - these ingredients when put together in the right way, blended with perfection and applied on your face as a face pack, can work wonders for your skin, giving you a radiant look.

What's more? These basic ingredients do not have any side effects and are therefore safe to use. However, there are certain pre-checks that one needs to do. For example, those with extremely or little sensitive skin should apply any face pack on their forearm and wait for 24 hours to see the results and then try it on their face.

Like we say, every skin is different and so are the effects! But there are several face packs that work the best for all skin types. One such pack is this aloe vera and turmeric face pack which works wonders for all skin types, giving you a radiant glow like never before.

Aloe vera, as we all know, is a commonly used ingredient in most cosmetic and herbal beauty products for the range of benefits it offers. Turmeric, on the other hand, has medicinal properties and has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing scars, pimples, and acne.

To get started, let us first learn how to extract aloe vera gel from the aloe vera plant - the reason being that freshly extracted aloe vera gel works better than previously gathered and preserved aloe vera paste.

How To Extract Aloe Vera Gel From The Plant

Pluck one leaf from the aloe vera plant.

Wash the leaf once before you get started with the gel extraction.

Keep the leaf on the cutting board and chop the sides. Chop the sides of the leaf carefully because it has horns, which might prick you.

Once cut, peel the green-coloured layer of the leaf and carefully extract the gel inside it.

Now, cut the transparent gel into small cubes and put it in a bowl and the aloe vera gel is ready to be used.

Now that we know how to extract aloe vera gel from the plant, let us begin with the ingredients required for this aloe vera-turmeric face pack.

Ingredients:

1 pinch turmeric

1 tablespoon freshly extracted aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon honey

4-5 drops of rosewater

How To Do:

Take a small bowl and add freshly extracted aloe vera gel to it.

Add a pinch of turmeric to the gel.

Add honey to the mixture.

Lastly, add a few drops of rosewater to it.

Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth paste.

Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes.

Apply the mixture on your face and let it dry for 15 minutes.

Rinse your face with cold water and pat it dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this activity at least twice a week for desired results.

Who Should Apply This Pack:

This face pack works the best for all skin types and can be used by everyone.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera For Skin:

The most basic and essential benefit of aloe vera is that it has the capacity to instantly rejuvenate and hydrate your skin, making it look lively and radiant.

Some of the other benefits include:

It acts as a natural moisturiser for the skin.

The antimicrobial properties present in the aloe vera gel help in treating scars, pimples, and acne.

It reduces dullness and makes your skin look lively and vibrant.

It acts as an anti-ageing agent and restores the firmness of your skin.

It has medicinal properties that help to treat sunburn, cuts, wounds, etc.

It is a good choice for those dealing with tanned skin.

It helps to reduce dark spots and helps you get rid of blemishes.

Benefits Of Turmeric:

Turmeric, as we all know, has medicinal properties and helps in reducing acne and pimples.

It gives you a glowing skin.

It helps to get rid of oily skin.

It offers protection from sun damage.

It also works as the best anti-ageing agent.

Benefits Of Honey:

It helps to fight acne and pimples

Honey also absorbs impurities of the skin and makes your skin appear healthy and glowing.

It helps to treat wrinkles and works as an anti-ageing agent.

Honey also works best for lips and helps to soften chapped lips.

It acts as a natural moisturiser.

It is a great choice for those dealing with dry skin issues.

It helps to whiten the skin and gives you a fair skin tone.

Benefits Of Rosewater:

It helps you to get a glowing skin.

It is a natural skin toner - which works the best when freshly extracted from the rose petals.

It helps to fight acne and pimples.

It cleanses pores.

It can also be used as a makeup remover.

To reduce puffiness below your eyes, you can use rosewater.

It can also be used as a makeup setting spray.

Try this pack at home and see the amazing benefits it offers for yourself. This pack will not only rejuvenate and hydrate your skin, but will also give you a natural glow and a radiant skin like never before. This pack uses all natural and basic ingredients and has zero side effects.