All-natural Aloe Vera Facial Cleanser Recipes For Flawless Skin

A face cleanser is a widely used skin care product that is essential for maintaining clear skin. And, facial cleansing is something that should be done at least twice a day.
Cleansing is a crucial part of the skin care routine. It removes dirt and impurities from the skin pores whilst giving the skin a fresh and refreshed appearance.
However, nowadays, a majority of commercial facial cleansers are loaded with chemicals. And these chemical-infused cleansers can strip the skin off of its natural oils.
That is why a lot of women are making the switch from store-bought facial cleansers to homemade ones. There are tons of natural ingredients that can be used for making facial cleansers at home. One such ingredient is aloe vera gel.
This ingredient is enriched with skin-soothing and anti-bacterial properties that can boost your skin’s health and improve its appearance.
Here, we’ve listed some of the aloe vera facial cleanser recipes that can help you achieve a flawless skin.
1. Aloe Vera Gel With Rose Water
How To Use:
- Combine 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with 2 teaspoons of rose water.
- Scrub it all over your skin and rinse with lukewarm water.
- Follow up by applying a light toner.
Benefits:
This homemade facial cleanser can help you get an even skin tone.
2. Aloe Vera Gel With Coconut Water
How To Use:
- In a bowl, put 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel and 1 tablespoon of coconut water.
- Mix the components and scrub it all over your face.
- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.
Benefits:
This incredible combination can make your skin look bright and fresh.
3. Aloe Vera Gel With Tomato Pulp
How To Use:
- Scoop out 1 teaspoon of tomato pulp and mix it with 2-3 teaspoons of aloe vera gel.
- Scrub the cleanser-like material all over your face and neck.
- Follow up by rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.
- Pat your skin dry and apply a light moisturizer.
Benefits:
This all-natural facial cleanser can remove dirt from your skin and impart a radiant glow to it.
4. Aloe Vera Gel With Cucumber Water
How To Use:
- Merge 1 tablespoon of cucumber water with 2-3 teaspoons of freshly scooped out aloe vera gel.
- Slather the resulting blend all over your face and gently scrub for a few minutes.
- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.
Benefits:
Use this homemade facial cleanser to combat acne scars to get a clear-looking skin.
5. Aloe Vera Gel With Oats
How To Use:
- Put 1/2 a teaspoon of oatmeal and 2-3 teaspoons of aloe vera gel in a bowl.
- Stir to get the cleansing material ready.
- Scrub it all over your face and neck.
- Rinse with lukewarm water and follow up by applying a light toner.
Benefits:
In a week, try using this homemade cleanser at least 3-4 times to get soft and smooth skin.
6. Aloe Vera Gel With Milk
How To Use:
- Create a blend of 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel and 1 teaspoon of raw milk.
- Smear it on your face and gently massage your skin for a few minutes.
- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.
Benefits:
Use this all-natural cleanser to remove dirt from your skin and get a glowing complexion.
7. Aloe Vera Gel With Green Tea
How To Use:
- Take 2 teaspoons of unsweetened green tea and mix it with 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel.
- Scrub the resulting material on your slightly wet face.
- Use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue.
- Pat your skin dry and apply a light moisturizer.
Benefits:
This skin-nourishing cleanser can remove impurities and prevent your skin from breaking out.
