6 Popular Skin Care Myths Busted!

We have been given various tips on skin care by our great grandmothers or peer groups. We often tend to blindly believe them without checking the facts and we pass on this half knowledge to more people. It is high time we understand the actual facts and avoid passing the wrong information.
This article will help you understand the most common myths we have all heard about skin care and the actual facts. So the next time you hear the same myths from someone, it is your duty to correct them so that they do not end up damaging their skin in the long run. Read on!
Make-up Leads To Pimples
There's often a belief among most women that wearing too much make-up on an everyday basis can lead to pimples and breakouts. However, this is completely a myth. Yes, using the wrong products on your skin can lead to breakouts and other skin issues. But choosing the right products for your skin will not cause any side effects. Therefore, every time you want to buy a cosmetic product make sure that it suits your skin.
When You Get Older You Get Age Spots
Age spots or sun spots donot always occur due to ageing. So are freckles that appear on the hands. Age spots or sun spots are not early signs of ageing but they appear when your skin is overexposed to the sun without any protection. The harmful rays of the sun are the main reason for this damage on the skin.
Washing Your Face Frequently Can Prevent Acne
This is a myth that you must have heard very often. Our skin produces natural oils that are essential for the skin. Washing off these natural oils by cleaning your face very often will wash away these natural oils and leave the skin dry.
Drink Water To Moisturise The Skin
Of course, water is capable of flushing out all the toxins and impurities from within that can make the skin glow externally, but only drinking water is not enough to keep the skin hydrated. Dry skin can also be genetic and in such cases, only drinking water does not help. You also have to moisturise your skin using a lotion to keep it healthy.
You Don't Need SPF Protection If It's Cloudy
This is a very wrong belief. Just because it is not sunny doesn't mean that you can skip your sunscreen. Even if it is not sunny the harmful rays of the sun still persist which can make your skin look tan and dull. Be it any weather, sunscreen is a must whenever you step out of the house.
Scrubbing Will Make Your Skin Oil-free
Exfoliation or scrubbing is a process that helps in removing the dead skin cells from the skin and gives a healthy glow to the skin. But there is a wrong notion that scrubbing your skin daily will help in controlling the oil production on the skin that makes the skin look oil free. In fact, the truth is that scrubbing your skin every day will eventually damage your skin.
