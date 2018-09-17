6 Popular Skin Care Myths Busted!

We have been given various tips on skin care by our great grandmothers or peer groups. We often tend to blindly believe them without checking the facts and we pass on this half knowledge to more people. It is high time we understand the actual facts and avoid passing the wrong information.

This article will help you understand the most common myths we have all heard about skin care and the actual facts. So the next time you hear the same myths from someone, it is your duty to correct them so that they do not end up damaging their skin in the long run. Read on!