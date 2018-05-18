5 Easy And Effective Homemade Treatments For Dark Spots

Ever bought a pricey dark spot corrector from a beauty store, only to get disappointed by its ineffectiveness? Well, we've all been there at some point or the other, as a majority of commercial spot correctors fail to lighten prominent dark spots.

Also, these products are usually chock-full of harsh chemicals that may do more harm than good. That is why more and more people are switching to natural and homemade treatments that are far more safe and effective in diminishing dark spots.

In case you're wondering about these homemade treatments, then we've got you covered. As today at Boldsky, we've compiled a list of easy and effective homemade treatments that can make unsettling dark spots a thing of the past.

Often a result of excess production of melanin or sun damage, dark spots can be effectively treated with these homemade treatments. Read on to know more about them.

1. Turmeric Paste

Used since time immemorial, turmeric powder is enriched with curcumin, a component that treats pigmentation disorders like dark spots, etc.

How To Use:

Just combine a pinch of turmeric powder with 1 teaspoon of raw milk. Put the resulting paste all over the dark spots on your skin and leave it there for a good 15 minutes before washing it off with tepid water. Use this remedy multiple times in a day for speedy results.

2. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is perhaps the most popular remedy for treating dark spots. A rich source of skin-bleaching agents, lemon juice can work wonders on this common skin problem.

How To Use:

Soak a cotton ball into lemon juice and dab it gently all over the dark spots. Also, you can add it to your regular face masks or scrubs to eliminate dark spots from your skin. Use this age-old method repeatedly for effective results.

3. Sandalwood Mask

Loaded with antioxidants, sandalwood powder when combined with rose water can treat hyperpigmentation and abate the prominence of dark spots on your skin.

How To Use:

Mix ½ a teaspoon of sandalwood powder and 2 teaspoons of rose water. Smear the resulting paste all over the affected areas on your skin. Allow it to dry for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Try this method twice a day for visible results.

4. Overnight Potato Juice Treatment

A rich source of bleaching agents, potato juice is also an excellent remedy for treating prominent dark spots.

How To Use:

Soak a cotton ball in potato juice and dab it all over the affected areas. Leave the juice on for the night. In the morning, rinse your skin with cold water. Daily application of this home remedy can help you lighten dark spots.

5. Yogurt

Replete with lactic acid, yogurt is another remarkable remedy that can be used for dark spots treatment.

How To Use:

Smear a thick layer of yogurt on the affected area and leave it there for 30-35 minutes. Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. Use this homemade treatment repeatedly for visible results.