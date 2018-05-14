5 DIY Masks To Deep Clean Your Pores At Home

Keeping the pores clean is essential for your skin's health, as clogged up pores can cause a lot of skin grief. From dull complexion to acne breakouts, there are various unsightly conditions that are often a result of clogged-up skin pores.

Regular face cleansing sessions can only remove the impurities from the surface of the skin. However, in order to get rid of the substances trapped deep in the skin pores, it is essential to deep clean them.

Deep cleaning your pores on a regular basis can help you achieve a flawless complexion and make sure that your skin stays problem free. And, luckily, this skin treatment can be easily done at home.

All you need to do is whisk up a pore-cleansing mask that can draw out the trapped impurities and dead skin cells. Here, we've listed the details of such masks that can be used to deep clean the pores at home.

1. Baking Soda Mask

The exfoliating properties of baking soda combined with the antibacterial agents present in honey can effectively deep clean your skin pores.

What You'll Need:

1 Teaspoon of Baking Soda

2 Tablespoons of Honey

How To Use:

Mix the ingredients to get this face mask ready. Slather it all over your face and massage in a circular motion for a few minutes. Leave the mask on for another 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off with tepid water.

How Often:

Use this DIY mask at least once a week for the desired results.

2. Activated Charcoal Mask

The activated charcoal mask is a true favourite for pore-cleansing purposes. It can draw out the impurities from the pores and help your skin achieve a flawless complexion.

What You'll Need:

1 Teaspoon of Activated Charcoal Powder

1 Tablespoon of Aloe Vera Gel

½ Teaspoon of Almond Oil

4-5 Drops of Tea Tree Oil

How To Use:

Combine the above-stated components to get the mask ready. Clean your face, pat it dry and apply the mask to it. Allow it to dry for 15 minutes, before rinsing it off with tepid water.

How Often:

Twice a month, treat your skin with this pore-cleansing mask for visible results.

3. Egg White Mask

Egg white mask can remove impurities trapped in the skin pores and ward off unsightly acne breakouts.

What You'll Need:

1 Egg White

2-3 Teaspoons of Lemon Juice

How To Use:

Put an egg white in a bowl and add the stated quantity of lemon juice to it. Stir to mix the components. Clean your face and apply the mask. Let it sit there for 15 minutes, prior to washing it off with a light cleanser and tepid water.

How Often:

Weekly usage of this DIY face mask can help you get great results.

4. Fuller's Earth Mask

Fuller's earth is a remarkable ingredient that can be used for minimizing the pores and also for getting the gunk out from them.

What You'll Need:

1 Teaspoon of Fuller's Earth

A Pinch of Turmeric Powder

3-4 Teaspoons of Rose Water

How To Use:

Take a bowl, put the components in it and mix to get a paste-like consistency. Put the material on your face and gently scrub for a few minutes. Leave the mask on for another 10 minutes before washing it off.

How Often:

Use this fuller's earth face mask on a weekly basis for effective results.

5. Oatmeal Mask

Oatmeal mask acts as an exfoliating mask and removes dirt, toxins and dead skin cells from the skin pores.

What You'll Need:

1 Teaspoon of Cooked Oatmeal

1 Teaspoon of Nutmeg

1 Teaspoon of Olive Oil

3-4 Drops of Garlic Oil

How To Use:

Put all the ingredients in a bowl and stir to get the mask ready. Gently apply it to your face and allow it to stay there for 15 minutes. Afterward, rinse it off with tepid water.

How Often:

Weekly application of this mask should yield great results for your skin.