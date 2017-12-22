Here’s How You Should Use Egg White To Tighten Your Skin

Loose skin is one beauty problem that can wreak havoc in your skin's appearance. And this problem has become exceedingly common these days.
Sudden weight loss, ageing, loss of collagen and elastin are some of the factors that can cause your skin to appear droopy and loose.
There are scores of commercial skin care items that claim to possess skin-tightening properties; however, a majority of them do not live up to the hype. Apart from that, there are cosmetic procedures that can be opted for to attain tighter skin. But, as you can imagine, going for such treatments can burn a hole in your wallet.
If like thousands of women, you too are plagued with this skin-related problem and wish to treat it with the help of natural ingredients, then today's post is perfect for you.
As today, we've brought together a list of ways in which you can use the best natural ingredient for achieving a firmer and tighter skin. The ingredient we're referring to here is egg white.
Replete with powerful antioxidants, proteins and vitamin B6, egg white is often hailed as a miracle-worker for skin-tightening purposes.
Just use egg white in any of the following ways and bid adieu to droopy skin.
Take a look at these ways, here:
1. Egg White + Lemon Juice
- Put an egg white in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice to it.
- Gently apply the mask on your facial skin and leave it there for 5-10 minutes.
- Once the mask has dried off, you can use lukewarm water to wash off the residue.
- Twice a week, use this homemade mask to get firmer and younger-looking skin.
2. Egg White + Oatmeal
- Combine an egg white with 2 teaspoons of cooked oatmeal.
- Put the resulting material on your facial skin and let it dry for 10 minutes.
- Afterwards, wipe off the residue with a wet wash cloth.
- Use this scrub-like material on your skin on a weekly basis to tighten your skin.
3. Egg White + Rose Water
- In a bowl, put an egg white in it and add ½ a teaspoon of cornstarch and 1 teaspoon of rose water.
- Smear the resulting material on your face and neck.
- Allow it to work its wonders for about 10 minutes before washing it off with tepid water.
- Monthly application of this homemade material can help your skin achieve the desired results.
4. Egg White + Honey
- Put an egg white and 1 tablespoon of organic honey in a bowl and stir with a spoon.
- Once mixed, put the material on your face and neck.
- Keep it on for 10-15 minutes before washing it off with tepid water.
- Repetition of this method on a weekly basis can effectively tighten your skin.
5. Egg White + Rice Flour
- Take a bowl, put an egg white in it along with 2 teaspoons of rice flour.
- Smear the prepared mask on your face and let it dry for about 15 minutes.
- Afterwards, wash off the residue with tepid water.
- Use this at-home treatment twice a week to attain firm and supple skin.
6. Egg White + Yogurt
- Combine an egg white with 2 tablespoons of yogurt.
- Apply the resulting material on your face and leave it to dry for 10 minutes.
- Once done, wash your skin with lukewarm water.
- Make use of this incredible mask on a weekly basis to get super-firm skin.
7. Egg White + Apple Pulp
- In a bowl, put an egg white and add 2 teaspoons of apple pulp to it.
- Mix the ingredients and apply the resulting material on your face.
- Leave it be there for 20 minutes, before washing off the residue with tepid water.
- This specific mask can be used twice a month for getting tighter skin.
8. Egg White + Glycerin
- Create a blend of an egg white and 1 teaspoon of glycerin.
- Put the material on your face and allow it to stay there for about 20 minutes, before washing it off with a mild cleanser and tepid water.
- Use egg white in this specific way on a monthly basis to combat the loose skin problem.