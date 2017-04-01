Home Remedies That Can Help To Heal Freckles Permanently

Freckles can be a common skin related issue especially of your skin is often exposed to the sun. They are small spots that are generally in light brown colours that appear on the surface on the skin. They have nothing in similar to moles. Moles are permanent spots as freckles does not appear at the time of birth.

We have several remedies to treat these freckles but nothing beats natural remedies. Before that let us have a look at what exactly causes freckles.

Causes Of Freckles

Melanocytes are cells that aids in the production pf melanin. Melanin basically helps in protecting the skin from the UV Rays of the sun. When your skin is over exposed to the sun, then they produce more melanins which is a cause of freckles.

Freckles generally appear on people with fair skin. However this is not necessary.

Aloe Vera Gel

Cut open a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it. Apply this on your face and gently massage in a circular motion for 5 minutes. Let it stay on your face for 10 minutes before you rinse it off with normal water. If you want you can also leave it overnight and rinse it off the next day morning.

Repeat this remedy everyday before going to bed.

Honey And Apple Cider Vinegar

All you require for this is 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and 1 tbsp of organic honey. Mix both the ingredients together and apply it on the freckles. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and later rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can get best results if you use this 2-3 times everyday.

Castor Oil And Baking Soda

Mix together few drops of castor oil to a pinch of baking soda and apply it on the affected area. Let the mixture stay for at least half an hour and rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this daily at least 1-2 and you can notice the difference.

Banana Peel

Yes. You can also use even a banana peel to get rid of freckles. Use a small piece of banana peel and rub the inside portion of it on the freckles on your face for few minutes. Leave it on for 10 minutes so that the contents of the banana peel stays on your skin. You can repeat this remedy everyday and you will see a remarkable difference.

Turmeric

You will need a pinch of turmeric and a few drops of water for this. Make a smooth paste by mixing both the ingredients well. Scrub this gently on the affected area for few seconds and leave it on for 10 minutes before you rinse it off in lukewarm water. For quick results repeat this remedy daily.

Almond Oil

Almond oil is very effective in treating freckles and spots. Take a few drops of almond oil in your hands and gently massage with the help of your fingertips in a circular motion on the affected area. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Later wash it off with lukewarm water. You can also leave it overnight for better results and wash it off the next day morning.

Amla Powder

Mix together 1 tbsp pf amla powder and a few drops of water to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your freckles and let it dry. After it is dry wash it off by gently scrubbing it in normal water. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times at least in a week.