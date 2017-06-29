The 5 Best Gram Flour Face Packs To Treat Common Skin Issues Skin Care oi-Lekhaka

Gram flour has long been used in traditional beauty care as a reliable beauty aid and is known to make one of the best face packs. Even today, it's something traditionalists use every day and swear by.

Gram flour, or chickpea flour, is believed to be a gentle yet a wonderful exfoliant, but it is also used in a wide array of skin and hair masks.

Every Indian family has atleast one gram flour recipe for the skin and hair handed down to the younger generation, to tackle every common beauty woe, from dull lackluster skin to suntan to wrinkles, and the list goes on.

Here are five top gram flour beauty recipes that you should definitely try out, which can help to take care of a lot of skin care woes! Take a look.

Face Pack For Dull And Damaged Skin: You will need: Two teaspoons of gram flour, two teaspoons of sandalwood powder, two teaspoons of cucumber juice, two teaspoons of tomato juice, two teaspoons of lime juice, some yogurt and some rose water. Mix all the ingredients together until the consistency is just right, which should neither be too thick, nor too runny. Now apply the face pack using a clean brush or with your fingers, and wait for about 20 minutes, after which you can wash it off with cold water. Face Pack For Sun Tan: You will need: Two teaspoons of gram flour, two teaspoons of milk, two teaspoons of yogurt, two teaspoons of sandalwood powder, two teaspoons of cucumber juice, two teaspoons of tomato juice, two teaspoons of lime juice, and a pinch of turmeric Mix the ingredients together and rub into your skin to prep it. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and wash off using cold water. Face Pack For Ageing Skin: You will need: Two teaspoons of gram floor, two teaspoons of yogurt, one egg white, two teaspoons of cucumber juice, two Vitamin E capsules, two teaspoons of almond oil and two tablespoons of milk. Make a smooth paste of the ingredients. Apply this mask on to your face and keep it on for 20 minutes. Ensure it doesn't dry out, and keep it moist at all times by dabbing some milk on your face with a brush or some cotton wool. After 20 minutes, wash the pack off. Face Pack For Acne: You will need: Two teaspoons of gram flour, two teaspoons of lime juice, two teaspoons of fuller's earth, two teaspoons of neem powder, two teaspoons of cucumber juice or rose water, and two teaspoons of yogurt. Mix up the ingredients and apply it on your face. Keep the pack on for twenty minutes and wash it off gently to be able to reduce the occurrence of acne on regular use. Face Pack For Acne Scars: You will need: Two teaspoons of gram flour, some yogurt, two vitamin E capsules, a pinch of turmeric, and two teaspoons of sandalwood powder. Mix the ingredients together into a paste and apply it onto your face. Keep it on for twenty minutes and wash off to beat the acne scars for good. So give that good ol' gram flour a shot today; the more often you use it, the better your skin gets!