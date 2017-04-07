DIY Almond Face Packs You Should Try This Summer

The sun's out and it's time to grab those floral dresses, swimsuits, sunglasses, time to hit the beach or just laze around the pool. Oh, and those chilled lemonades! Ah, bliss! Summer brings fun, frolic, laughter, bliss, but it also brings high temperature and humidity.

Not to forget, the dirt, pollution, the harmful UV rays of the sun, sweat, etc. So, yeah, we have good and bad for everything. It is during this season that people with oily skin tend to secrete excess oil and the skin tends to accumulate a lot of dirt and sweat, which, in turn, leads to breakouts, acne, pimples and other skin problems.

For people with dry skin, it's good news because the high humidity level helps the skin from drying out, but the pollution and UV rays will make the skin look dull.

So, today, we have 5 different types of almond face packs that you can try this summer. And why almond, you ask? Well, almonds are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins A, E, D, and B, proteins, healthy fats, etc. It acts as a shield against the harmful exposure of the sun and reduces skin damage. Almond is an excellent skin care ingredient, as it's suitable for all skin types.

Almond face packs for different skin types:

1. For Oily Skin:

Almond And Multani Mitti:

Multani Mitti is also known as Fuller's earth and has been used for ages to get rid of various skin issues. Fuller's earth helps to make the skin look radiant and gives the skin a glowing appearance. The rich ingredients in multani mitti help to get rid of pimples, acne, age spots, removes excess oil from the skin and makes the skin look radiant and beautiful.

Requirements:

• 1 teaspoon of multani mitti

• 2 teaspoons of almond powder

• Few drops of rose water

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add 1 teaspoon of multani mitti, 2 teaspoons of almond powder and a few drops of rose water. Make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste evenly on your face and neck and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Try this remedy once a week for clear skin.

2. Almond Face Pack To Lighten Skin:

Almond, Gram Flour, And Turmeric:

Gram flour is a natural skin brightener and it also helps to remove scars and pimples.

Turmeric helps in reducing the production of melanin that's responsible for hyperpigmentation and dark complexion. It also helps to get rid of the scars and blemishes and makes the face look bright and clear.

Requirements:

• 2 teaspoons of gram flour.

• 1/4th teaspoon of turmeric powder.

• 1 teaspoon of almond powder.

How To Use:

• Mix 2 teaspoons of gram flour, 1/4th teaspoon of turmeric powder, and 1 teaspoon of almond powder in a clean bowl. Add water until you obtain a thick paste.

• Now, apply this paste all over your face and neck.

• Leave the pack on your face for 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Use this pack 1-2 times in a week to get fair skin.

3. Almond Face Pack For Acne-prone Skin:

Almond, Cinnamon Powder, And Honey:

The antibacterial and anti-fungal properties of cinnamon help to ward off pimples and acne. Cinnamon improves the overall condition of the skin and makes the skin look healthy.

Honey also contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to treat acne-prone skin. Since it's a natural humectant, honey keeps the skin moisturized and soft.

Requirements:

• 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder.

• 1 teaspoon of almond powder.

• 1 teaspoon of honey.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder with 1 teaspoon of almond powder and 1 teaspoon of honey. Mix them well and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste evenly on your face and neck.

• Leave this paste on for 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Repeat this process once in a week.

4. Almond Oil For Exfoliation:

Almond Oil And Sugar:

Sugar naturally removes the dead skin cells and allows the new skin cells to breathe. It also helps in blood circulation and hydrates and moisturizes the skin.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of sugar

• 1 tablespoon of almond oil

How To Use:

• In a small bowl, add 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 tablespoon of almond oil. Mix them well.

• Now, massage the scrub on your face and neck in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• You can use this 1-2 times in a week.

5. Almond, Milk, Lemon, And Gram Flour:

Milk is a natural exfoliator because of the lactic acid that's present in it. It also helps to moisturize the skin.

Lemon contains citric acid that contributes a lot in exfoliation. Lemon helps to make the skin smooth, soft, and supple.

Requirements:

• 4-5 almonds.

• 1 teaspoon of milk.

• Few drops of lemon juice.

• ½ teaspoon of gram flour.

How To Use:

• Soak the almonds overnight and in the morning, make them into a fine paste with the help of a blender.

• Now, in a bowl, add almond powder with 1 teaspoon of milk, a few drops of lemon juice and ½ teaspoon of gram flour. Make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste evenly on your face and gently massage it for 5 minutes.

• Leave the paste on your face for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Do not apply too much of pressure while rubbing your face.