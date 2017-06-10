5 DIY Kiwi Face Masks That Are Actually Worth Trying

Kiwi fruit, named after the Kiwi bird, has its origin in New Zealand. Kiwi is a little brown, egg-shaped, nutrient-rich super fruit. This hairy, tangy, fleshy fruit is no-doubt a juicy delight.

Wondering how this little fruit has found a place in this beauty article? That is because this little fruit can go a long way in contributing towards skin care. The chemicals and preservatives in cosmetic creams may strip the natural moisture off your skin, thereby damaging elastin.

Natural homemade face masks, on the other hand, are filled with essential vitamins and minerals to improve your skin texture, which makes them worth trying.

How Does Kiwi Help In Skin Care?

• Kiwi is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, carotenoids, phenolics and phytochemicals. It is also a rich source of antioxidants, protecting your cells from the oxidative exposure.

• The presence of Vitamin C in kiwi boosts collagen production, the compound that helps in maintaining skin elasticity. It keeps your skin soft, preventing dryness.

• The anti-inflammatory properties in kiwi help by preventing acne, rashes and other inflammations.

• Kiwi protects and rejuvenates damaged skin.

• The presence of antioxidants and vitamin E makes the fruit a great one for anti-ageing recipe.

• Placing kiwi slices directly over the eyes helps reduce puffiness and darkening.

DIY Kiwi Face Masks Worth Trying:

One of the best ways to completely harness the beauty benefits of this fruit is to use it in the form of face packs. Here are five simple kiwi face packs that are worth a try.

1. Kiwi And Yogurt Face Pack (brightens skin and removes blemishes)

• Take out the pulp of 1 kiwi fruit.

• Mix it with 1 tbsp of yogurt to form a smooth paste.

• Apply the pack evenly on the neck and face.

• Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

• Wash off with warm water.

Benefits:

The Vitamin C in this mask brightens your face, while the alpha-hydroxy acid in yogurt helps in skin rejuvenation. This face mask is also effective in reducing blemishes.

2. Kiwi And Lemon Face Pack (for oily skin)

• Take out the pulp of 1 kiwi fruit and mash well.

• Add a tsp of lemon juice and mix well.

• Apply evenly over your face and neck.

• Allow it to dry for 15 minutes and wash off.

Benefits:

This face mask helps minimize your pores and blemishes. Lemon juice is an excellent bleach. This pack works well if you have an oily skin.

3. Kiwi And Banana Face Mask (for dry skin)

• Mash the pulp of 1 kiwi fruit.

• Mix it with 1 tbsp of mashed banana.

• Add 1 tbsp of yogurt to this and mix well.

• Apply this face pack on your face and neck area.

• Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and wash off.

Benefits:

The extremely hydrating nature of this face pack makes it ideal for dry skin. Yogurt nourishes the skin and helps in detoxification of the skin. This face pack also helps in keeping your skin soft and supple.

4. Kiwi And Egg Yolk Face Pack (for younger and glowing skin)

• Scoop out the pulp of half kiwi and mash it.

• Add a tbsp of olive oil to this.

• Add an egg yolk and stir well.

• Apply it on to your face and allow it to remain for 15 minutes.

• Wash off with warm water.

Benefits:

The face mask improves complexion, tightens pores and gives you a glowing skin. Egg has skin-tightening properties, and is great in clearing the skin pores, giving you a youthful skin.

5. Kiwi And Honey Face Mask (to prevent acne)

• Scoop out the pulp of one ripe kiwi fruit.

• Add a tbsp each of lemon juice (avoid if you have dry skin) and raw honey.

• Mix well and apply evenly on the face and neck.

• Leave it on until dry and rinse it off with water.

Benefits:

Lemon is known to lighten the complexion and appearance of dark spots, while honey is an excellent remedy for acne. Moreover, the exfoliating nature of honey helps in obtaining a radiant skin. The anti-inflammatory property of kiwi also helps in getting rid of acne.

Precautions:

• Before using the fruit for a face pack, do a patch test by rubbing a part of the fruit on your elbow.

• The face packs should be applied only on a well-cleansed face. Wash your face with warm water to open up the pores and pat dry before application of the face pack.

Now, go ahead and pamper your skin with these natural DIY kiwi face packs, and you will love the results.