All-natural Honey Body Scrubs For Soft And Supple Skin

Coffee honey scrub, homemade DIY, ऐसे बनाएं ANTI TAN कॉफी-हनी स्क्रब | BoldSky

Widely used for its natural antibacterial properties, honey is an age-old skin care ingredient that can transform the state of your skin.

Because of its numerous skin-benefiting features, honey is often used for treating unsightly skin conditions and imparting a natural glow on the skin. Not just that, it can also soften skin texture whilst making it smooth and supple.

If you are someone whose skin is rough and dry, then you should try honey scrubs to improve its texture. Either purchase the one available in beauty stores or just whisk it at home by using only natural ingredients.

Today at Boldsky, have ve compiled a list of all-natural honey body scrubs that can help your skin become baby-soft and supper supple.

Pamper your body and skin with any of the following scrubs and soften its texture. Take a look at the recipes here:

1. Honey + Oatmeal

- In a bowl, put 3 tablespoons of cooked oatmeal and 5 tablespoons of organic honey.

- Mix the components and slather the resulting material all over your body.

- Massage for a few minutes before taking a shower with tepid water.

- This ultra-moisturizing body scrub can be used on a weekly basis to attain baby-soft skin.

2. Honey + Brown Sugar + Olive Oil

- Create a concoction of 3-4 tablespoons of honey, 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

- Smear the scrub-like material all over your skin and gently massage for good 5-10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

- This incredible scrub can be used on a biweekly basis to get soft and supple skin.

3. Honey + Epsom Salt + Green Tea

- Take a bowl, put 2 tablespoon of honey along with 1 teaspoon of Epsom salt and 2 teaspoons of green tea in it.

- Thoroughly mix the components and slather the resulting material all over your body.

- Gently massage for a few minutes before rinsing it off with tepid water.

- Once a month, treat your skin with this homemade scrub to achieve great results.

4. Honey + Coffee Grounds + Almond Oil

- Create a blend of 2-3 tablespoons of honey, 2 tablespoons of coffee grounds and 1 teaspoon of almond oil.

- Scrub the resulting material onto your skin.

- Later on, cleanse it off with lukewarm water and follow up by applying a light moisturizer.

- Pamper your skin with this nourishing scrub on a weekly basis for attaining gorgeous skin.

5. Honey + Granulated Sugar

- Combine 3 tablespoons of honey with 2-3 teaspoons of granulated sugar.

- Once mixed, scrub the material all over your skin and massage gently for 5 minutes before leaving it on for another 15 minutes.

- Take a shower with lukewarm water and a mild shower gel.

- This wonderful scrub can be used once a week to soften your skin and texture.

6. Honey + Banana + Peppermint Essential Oil

- Mash 2 ripe bananas and mix it with 3-4 tablespoons of honey and 7-8 drops of peppermint essential oil.

- Work the resulting scrub all over your skin.

- Once done, wash it off with tepid water.

- Twice a month, pamper your precious skin with this all-natural scrub to get the kind of skin you have always yearned for.

7. Honey + Cocoa Powder + Rose Water

- Simply merge 3 tablespoons of honey with 2-3 teaspoons of cocoa powder and 2 tablespoon of rose water.

- Once done, just smear the resulting material all over your skin.

- Massage for about 5 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

- Get supple and pretty skin by using this honey scrub on a weekly basis.