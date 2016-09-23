Homemade Coconut Oil Face Masks For The Skin Of Your Dreams

We all love home remedies for when it comes to our skin and hair troubles. They are easy, convenient and do not need too much of your time. Additionally, they are friendly to our pockets as well.

Every girl needs to use a face mask once in a while just to give her skin that extra bit of pampering and love. These coconut oil face masks will do just that.

Apart from being really easy to make, they are really good for the skin. Coconut oil is one of the best natural oils to use on the skin or the hair because it is so deeply penetrating and it does not even cause breakouts. Just make sure that you are using coconut oil in its purest form. We suggest you go for extra-virgin coconut oil.

Coconut oil is gaining popularity day by day in the cosmetics industry, especially in the West, as people all over the world are discovering the benefits of this oil. Earlier, it used to be something you can only find in your grandmothers' cupboard. Well, your grandmother was right about the amazing benefits of this oil, and you, like her, should always have a bottle of this oil handy!

Here are some face masks you can make using coconut oil.

1. Honey and Coconut Oil: Mix half a teaspoon of honey into two teaspoons of coconut oil. Mix this well and then put it into the fridge for about five minutes. Remove it before it gets hard. Apply the mixture all over your face and leave it on for about ten to fifteen minutes. Honey acts as an amazing exfoliator, as it has alpha-hydroxyl acids, or AHAs. When it gets combined with coconut oil, it acts as an antimicrobial agent and also helps to keep the skin moisturised. It is best to use this once a week.

2. Avocado and Coconut Oil: This is an amazing face mask for those people who are starting to see early signs of ageing. For this, you will need to mash one entire avocado and mix about two to three teaspoons of coconut oil in it. Apply this mask all over your face and leave it on for thirty minutes. Here, the coconut oil works to hydrate the skin and the avocado slows down the ageing process. Dryness is one of the top most reasons for the early signs of ageing, and that is why this deeply hydrating face mask will be perfect for you. You can use this up to thrice a week.

3. Coffee and Coconut Oil: Mix one small teaspoon of powdered coffee into two teaspoons of coconut oil and apply the mask to your face. Keep rubbing this on your face in gentle, circular motions. This will help slough away the dead skin cells and reveal skin that is brighter. Coffee contains antioxidants that are good for the skin and promote blood flow in the skin and increase healthy cell turnover. It also protects the skin from free radicals that could be harming the skin. You can use this once a week.

4. Baking Soda and Coconut Oil: This face mask is perfect for people who wish to deep clean their skin. Baking soda is one of the best cleansing agents for the skin. Mix a teaspoon of baking soda into two teaspoons of coconut oil and apply this on your face. We suggest you to focus on your nose, chin and forehead while massaging this into your skin. This is amazing for people who have an acne-prone oily skin, as it cleans out the pores from deep within, while the coconut oil makes sure that your skin does not get too dry from the baking soda. This mask will also help you get rid of blackheads. You can use this twice a week.

5. Egg White and Coconut Oil: This mask is great for brightening and tightening the skin. Just whisk one egg white and add a teaspoon of coconut oil to this. Apply this all over your face and leave it on till the mask dries on your skin. Once this happens, wash your face with room temperature water. Egg whites contain proteins and vitamin A. These are needed in the collagen production of the skin, and hence this mask will help tighten your skin.

6. Turmeric and Coconut Oil: Turmeric is the remedy for most skin problems, including acne, and hyperpigmentation. Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric into two teaspoons of coconut oil and apply this all over your face. This will take about twenty minutes to dry. Once it dries, wash it off with cool water. This will instantly brighten your skin and over time help you get rid of spots and scars. Use this mask once a week.