National Doctor's Day 2019: Beauty Tips From Skin Doctors

What is the first thing that most of us do when we suffer from a skin ailment? Find a good dermatologist and go seek their advice, right?

Well, it is always best to get treated for skin conditions before they develop into something more complicated.

Be it acne, dark spots, allergy, dull skin, etc., there is a medical solution to almost all the skin issues that most of us face today.

Technology and cosmetic science has improved so much that people can even lighten their skin tone now with a bit of help from their dermatologists.

So, you might have wondered what the dermatologists, who have an extensive knowledge about skin care, do to keep their complexion healthy and radiant!

Well, not all dermatologists go in for cosmetic treatments to keep their skin clear and spotless.

In fact, many dermatologists believe that one should maintain a skin care regimen that involves natural remedies to attain flawless complexion.

It may not be very ideal to ask your dermatologist about their skin care routine, so we have a made a list of skin care tips that are followed by many dermatologists themselves, take a look!

1. Practice Facial Massage By gently massaging your face, concentrating on the areas around your eyes and mouth, every night, you can slow down the occurrence of frown lines and wrinkles. 2. Skin Hydration The skin needs to be hydrated from within by consuming plenty of fluids and it has to be kept moisturised from the outside by using lotions and serums, in order to prevent dry skin. 3. Avoid Hot Showers Most dermatologists advice people to shower with lukewarm water, as hot water can rip off the moisture from your skin, making it dry. 4. Use Sunscreen Skin doctors opine that using a sunscreen on a regular basis can prevent tanning and also slow down the skin ageing process. They advice people to apply plenty of sunscreen on their hands, neck and chest regions, as these areas age faster. 5. Protect Your Eye Contour Ensure that you wear sunglasses while you are out in the sun and never rub your eyes, as this habit can lead to under-eye circles and wrinkles. 6. Listen To Your Lips One of the first signs of dry skin is seen on the lips, as they turn dry and flaky and when that happens, it is time to bring out the deep-moisturisng lotions! 7. Watch What You Eat Dermatologists advice that you should avoid eating starchy, oily foods and make foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids and proteins a part of your daily diet for a healthy skin.