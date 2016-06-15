7 Amazing Home Remedies To Remove Blackheads

Blackheads, aka open comedones, are tiny bumps that occur when your skin pores get clogged. Excess oil or a build-up of dead skin cells can cause the skin pores to be clogged. This is a highly common skin-related problem that people of all age groups might experience.

Though these bumps are usually tiny, they can still manage to bring down your beauty game and affect your entire appearance. Various factors like bad lifestyle habit, hormones, etc., can be the root cause of the skin problem.

But, luckily, this is a treatable condition, which can be taken care of by using home remedies. Yep, you read that part right! Home remedies have been used by people, since centuries, to banish blackheads and get a clearer and softer skin.

And that is why, today at Boldsky, we've brought together a list of some of the most effective home remedies that can help you get rid of the blackheads from your face. Moreover, these remedies are safe, reliable, inexpensive and just a few feet away from you, in the kitchen cabinet.

So, take a look at these and be able to naturally get rid of blackheads effectively.

Egg White Mask

Egg whites contain vitamins and nutrients that help in getting rid of blackheads.

Separate an egg white from an egg. Apply this on to your face. Place a tissue over the layer of egg white. Wait for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off in cold water. Do this every day before going to bed and you'll get rid of blackheads for good.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains antioxidants and Vitamin C that help in removing the dead skin cells and blackheads.

Ingredients:

½ spoon lemon juice

1 tbsp salt

Water

Method:

Mix together lemon juice, salt and water. Apply this on to your face where you have blackheads. Gently scrub in a circular motion. Let it stay for 5-10 minutes and you can wash it off with normal water. Repeat this before you go to bed every day.

Baking Soda

Mix half a tablespoon of baking soda with water and apply the paste all over the blackheads. Let it dry before rinsing it with cold water. The alkaline and antibacterial properties of baking soda remove the blackheads from well under the skin's surface.

Honey

Clean your face properly and then apply organic honey all over the affected area. Let it sit on your skin for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing it with cold water. The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of honey can destroy the bacteria, unclog the pores and thereby remove blackheads.

Turmeric Powder

Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory properties that makes it effective in treating blackheads. It also helps in removing blemishes and improving the skin tone.

Add 1 tbsp of turmeric powder and 1 tbsp of mint juice. Mix them well. Apply this on your face and let it stay for 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this every day before going to bed.

Cinnamon Powder

Mix cinnamon powder with water or honey and apply the paste on the affected area. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes before washing it off with cold water. You can repeat this treatment on every alternate day for immediate results.

Also, if you do this on a regular basis, you can prevent blackheads and other skin problems like acne, blemishes, etc., from occurring.

Oatmeal Scrub

This simple oatmeal scrub can help in removing the blackheads at a faster rate. All you will need for this scrub are 2 tablespoons of oatmeal powder and rose water.

Make a paste using the rose water and oatmeal powder to get a medium consistency. Apply it on the blackheads and wash it off after 20 minutes. You can apply this mask thrice a week for better results.

Green Tea

Brew a fresh cup of green tea, and allow it to cool. Then, use it to rinse your face, by paying more attention to the affected areas. You can use green tea rinse on a daily basis to get rid of the blackheads.

The compounds present in it not only remove the build-up of dirt and dead skin cells from your skin, but they also soak up the excess oil.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil acts as a cleanser and moisturizer at the same time. Moreover, applying coconut oil can help in removing the blackheads easily.

Take 1-2 drops of the oil on a clean finger and massage the affected skin with it. Leave it on for a few hours. You can do this every day before going to bed.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has excellent cleansing properties which help in removing blackheads. Also, regular usage of aloe vera helps in moisturizing your skin, thus keeping it hydrated all the time.

Squeeze out a tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf. Mash this well. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to this and blend thoroughly. Massage the affected skin with this gently for 3-4 minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash your face with water. Do this minimum thrice a week for attaining the desired results.

Sugar Scrub

Sugar scrub helps in exfoliating the skin and in removing the dead skin cells.

Mix together one tablespoon each of sugar and honey. You can also add a few drops of lemon juice.

Apply it on your face and gently massage in circular motions. Leave it on for a few minutes. Wipe it off using a wet washcloth and then wash your face. Do this once or twice in a week on a regular basis.

Rose Water

Rose water helps in opening up the clogged pores. It balances the skin's pH and also promotes healthy blood circulation.

Just mix 1 tablespoon of rose water and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice together. Apply on the affected skin with some cotton and leave it on for 10-12 minutes. Rinse your face with this water. You can repeat this every alternate day for better and faster results.