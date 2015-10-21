Remedies To Fix Under Eye Bags

Under eye bags or puffy eyes are one of most common beauty problems nowadays. Waking up with swollen eyes is annoying.

It makes you look tired and it can occur due to various reasons including excessive crying, hormonal changes, hangovers, weather changes, sinus problems, dehydration, poor diet, stress, certain allergies and lack of sleep.

Under eye bags can be easily tackled by the use of home remedies. Fortunately, these home remedies can effectively reduce the puffiness under the eyes. In this article, we at Boldsky will share with you a few natural ways to fix your under eye bags. Read on to know more.

Apples

Apples contain antioxidants that helps in removing under eye bags.

All you have to do is boil an apple in a cup of water. Puree the apple and make a paste. After it cools down apply it under your eyes and rinse it off in normal water after 15 minutes.

Carrot And Olive Oil

Olive oil moisturises the skin whereas apple helps in protecting the skin from sun tan. Peel off the skin of the carrot and blend it to form a fine paste. Add a tbsp of olive oil and then apply it under your eyes. Wait for 10 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. Do this once in everyday for better results.

Potato

Potato slices are the best way to reduce puffiness around the eyes. Take a potato slice, keep it in the freezer for sometime, place it on your eyes for 10 minutes and rinse your face for the best results.

Cucumber

One of the easiest and the most effective remedies to fix eye bags is cucumber. Place the chilled cucumber slices on your eyes for 10 minutes and rinse your face. Follow this procedure for a week to get rid of eye bags.

Tea Bags

Tea bag therapy gives instant result in removing the under eye bags. Place the chilled tea bags on eyes. Leave it for 10 minutes, rinse your face and you will be amazed with its results.

Honey

Honey will not only reduce the puffiness around eyes, but also will prevent eye skin from sagging. Take half cup of water, mix 1 tablespoonful of honey. Soak some cotton balls in this mixture and place it on your eyes. Rinse after sometime.