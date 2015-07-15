Guide To Best Face Packs For Glowing Skin

Every person in the world desires a radiant and glowing skin. Models and actresses take the help of makeup from professional make-up artists to achieve that look on screen. The cosmetic industry offers solutions for a glowing skin in a tube or bottle, but choosing the natural way is the best way to keep your skin healthy and radiant for years.

Because, although the use of cosmetics might seem like a good idea to some, it actually isn't. The cosmetics may work temporarily; but the harsh chemicals will damage your skin in the long run.

Moreover, these products are definitely not pocket-friendly. There is always a surge in the prices of such products every few years or so. And the better the product or the brand, the more expensive it gets. And for what?

They don't even give people the results fully that they hope for. Instead, one becomes bankrupt while they keep buying such products hoping to get a good, healthy skin someday. But there are natural ways to get that glow too, and such natural methods are much better than these cosmetics.

Beetroot Face Packs:

We all know that beetroot is a very beneficial vegetable for our health. But did you ever think that it can give you a glowing and smooth skin? Well, if you did not, then you must know that you can make a very good and effective face pack with beetroot.

Raw beetroot acts like a great exercise supplement. Scientifically raw beetroot can prevent hypertension, dementia, heart disease, and even regulate blood sugar levels. Beetroot has many health benefits.

However, beetroot is extremely effective for good hair and skin. Regular use of beetroot mask can give you a flawless skin by reducing pores and dark spots. It can give you a pinkish hue to your skin. So, after reading this, I think you really are unable to wait to get started with a beetroot face pack, right?

There are mainly 2 ways to make a beetroot face pack. Follow the instructions given below.

Beetroot face pack with warm water:

You will need:

1. Beetroot juice (5-6 tsp)

2. Some warm water

3. Some cotton balls

4. Wash cloth or napkin

5. A clean cotton towel

How to make and apply the beetroot face pack with warm water?

1. At first, you need to clean your face with warm water.

2. Splash warm water all over your face and allow it to dry. It will help you to remove grime and dust that would interfere with the beetroot juice.

3. Grate some beetroot juice in a bowl.

4. Now, soak a cotton ball in the juice.

5. Dab the cotton ball onto your face. You should be very careful to avoid the eyes and mouth. Close your mouth if you don't want pink teeth. Use enough juice to wet the skin, but don't let it slide down your face. 6. Allow the juice to settle. Leave it for a couple of minutes before re-applying a fresh layer with a new cotton ball.

7. To ensure that your face is fully covered with beetroot juice, you need to do it the second time.

8. Allow it to dry for 15-20 minutes. Don't touch or rub your face.

9. You should remove it after 20 minutes to avoid stains.

10. Proceed to wipe the beetroot juice in circular motions with a wash cloth or napkin, dipped in warm water.

11. Clean your face dry with a towel.

You will notice a pinkish glow on your skin. You can use this very useful face pack for about twice a month, in order to maintain a glowing and beautiful skin.

Beetroot, lime juice and yogurt face pack:

You will need:

1. Beetroot juice (2 tsp)

2. Yogurt (1 tsp)

3. Lime juice (1 tsp)

4. Fullers' earth/Gram flour (2 tsp)

How to prepare and apply beetroot face pack with yogurt and lime juice?

1. Collect the squeezed juice from the grated beetroot in a small bowl.

2. Add two tablespoons of fuller's earth/gram flour and mix it.

3. Now, add the yogurt and lime juice.

4. Mix the content properly, until it turns into a smooth paste.

5. Spread the face evenly over your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

6. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

7. Clean your face dry with a towel.

8. You will notice a pinkish glow on your skin.

9. You should use this face pack 5-7 times in a month to maintain a beautiful skin.

Yogurt Face Packs:

We all know the nutritional benefits of yogurt. The humble yogurt is not just delicious to eat, that's true, but yogurt is full of nutrients that can offer you an opportunity to enjoy a healthy life without any worries. But did you ever think that it can give you a glowing and smooth skin?

Well, if you did not, then you must know that you can make a very good and effective face pack with yogurt. Most people are not aware about the benefits of yogurt face mask. Yogurt is full of vitamins and minerals like vitamin B12, B2, and B5, calcium, lactic acid, zinc and alpha-hydroxy acid that helps you to get a soft and glowing skin.

Many people mix different ingredients to make yogurt face pack; but rose and yogurt face mask is most effective and applicable for every skin type. And guess what? It is also very easy to prepare.

You will need:

1. Yogurt

2. Honey

3. Rose water

4. Rose petals (optional)

How to prepare?

1. Crush some rose petals in a mixing bowl.

2. Add 2 tablespoons rose water.

3. Add one tablespoon of yogurt.

4. Mix well and let the ingredients sit for two minutes.

5. Pour in 1 teaspoon honey.

6. Mix all the items properly.

How to apply the yogurt face pack:

1. At first you need to clean your face with warm water. Splash warm water all over your face and allow it to dry.

2. Apply the mask to your skin and leave it for ten minutes.

3. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

4. Clean your face dry with a towel.

5. You will notice a pinkish glow on your skin.

We have picked some of the best ingredients that you will be able to use from your own kitchen at home to make some very useful and effective face packs that will give you an instant healthy and glowing skin. It is time to pamper your skin with some homemade face packs that you can make very easily.