10 Important Benefits Of Sunlight

The existence of almost all life on earth is fuelled by sunlight. Sunlight is a part of the electromagnetic radiation given off by the sun that reaches the earth and is visible to us. It is a combination of radiant heat and a bright light which is used by autotrophs like plants in photosynthesis. And some heterotrophs survive by eating autotrophs.

Atapa Snana is the phrase for the age-old healing science of sunbathing. When there were no modern medicines available, sunbathing was considered a very important form of healing for the human body. It was known to reduce all illness and promote well-being and radiant health.

The modern name for this is phototherapy or light therapy. This healing process revolves around the ability of sunlight to induce production of vitamin D, the "sunshine vitamin" in our body.

This sunshine vitamin has several important functions. It regulates good health of bones, brain functioning, keeps the immune system active to fight diseases, etc. Infants require a good amount of vitamin D to promote a good general bone and brain health. Vitamin D is also vital to keep your mood swings at bay.

Let's discuss some very important benefits of sunlight on our body:

1. Sunlight and Vitamin D

2. Sunlight and Mental Health

3. Sunlight and Stronger Bones

4. Sunlight and Sleep

5. Sunlight and Cancer Prevention

6. Sunlight and Skin Disorders

7. Sunlight and Brain Functioning

8. Sunlight and Blood Pressure

9. Sunlight and Cardiovascular Diseases

10. Sunlight and Dental Health

1. Sunlight And Vitamin D:

Exposing yourself to sunlight triggers a photosynthesis-like reaction in our body to produce vitamin D. Every tissue contains genes, and over a 1000 genes in our body require the active form of vitamin D, calcitriol for its regular functioning.

Vitamin D accumulates in the intestines and it increases the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. Vitamin D also regulates insulin levels and aids in diabetes management.

2. Sunlight And Mental Health:

Sunlight is known to trigger your brain to release the hormone serotonin, a mood-lifting hormone. Serotonin is known to keep a person's mind calm and focused and is associated with good mood. Without sunlight, your serotonin levels can dip, causing you to feel gloomy and depressed.

Anxiety-related disorders and panic attacks have also been observed with change in seasons when there is lesser exposure to sunlight. A brisk walk for 5 minutes in the sun can do wonders for your mood throughout the day.

3. Sunlight And Stronger Bones:

As we already know, vitamin D increases the absorption of calcium and phosphorus in the intestines, and both these are very important for bone health. Vitamin D3, another soluble form of vitamin D has been found to have a direct correlation with bone density.

Deficiency of vitamin D can cause weaker and brittle bones, and is a leading cause for rickets in children.

4. Sunlight And Sleep:

Melatonin is the hormone responsible to keep you awake throughout the day. When sunlight hits our eyes, our brain sends a message to the pineal gland to release melatonin. When the sun goes down, the release of melatonin is signalled to be stopped. This makes you drowsy and sleepy, ready to hit the bed.

The signal to the body becomes clearer when this cycle of exposure to sunlight is followed, giving you a good quality of sleep.

5. Sunlight And Cancer Prevention:

Places with a depleted ozone layer have reported a lot of cases of skin cancers. But despite this, too little sunlight is associated with other forms of cancer. Ovarian, breast, pancreatic, prostate and other cancers have shown to reduce when the individual is exposed to a healthy amount of sunlight and has a good amount of vitamin D in his/her body.

This is because vitamin D is very important for cell growth and for cell-to-cell communication.

6. Sunlight And Skin Disorders:

Sunbathing has been used for healing many disorders, skin disorders being the main one. Sun exposure has a therapeutic effect on our skin. Acne, psoriasis, jaundice, eczema, and many other infections can be treated by light therapy or phototherapy.

The red and blue light of the sun penetrate the skin layers and reduce any bacteria that are responsible for these skin lesions.

7. Sunlight And Brain Functioning:

Sunlight has been studied to improve nerve cell growth in the hippocampus which is the part of our brain responsible for forming, organizing and storing memories.

Certain wavelengths in the sunlight increase an individual's alertness, promote better thinking ability and the ability to make complex decisions and planning. Reduced sun exposure has been linked with cognitive impairment.

8. Sunlight And Blood Pressure:

Until a recent landmark study in the University of Edinburgh, it was believed that the only vital benefit of sunlight was the production of vitamin D in our body. It has been found that when sunlight touches our skin, nitric oxide is released into our blood vessels.

Nitric oxide is vital for lowering blood pressure. Thus, an exposure to sunlight every day can help you keep your blood pressure in check.

9. Sunlight And Cardiovascular Diseases:

Many cardiac deaths have been reported in winters, when there is a reduced amount of sunlight exposure. As we know, more the sunlight, lower is the blood pressure due to the increase in the amount of nitric oxide in the body.

Benefits of lower blood pressure means cutting the risks of cardiovascular diseases and strokes. Calcitriol, the active form of vitamin D is also known to normalize irregular heart contractions. Calcitriol also prevents thrombus formation keeping heart muscles healthy.

10. Sunlight And Dental Health:

Vitamin D is vital as it increases calcium and phosphorus absorption, which means it is vital for stronger teeth. People with a deficiency of vitamin D have reported occurrences of more cavities in their teeth and vice versa. Thus, more sunlight, more vitamin D, lesser the cavities and stronger the teeth.

Many supplements are available for vitamin D. But why take external supplements when all you have to do is make sure you have some time with the sun every morning?

We've been bathing in sunlight for over 3 billion years now. And all life form has evolved with sunlight being used for producing food in plants, plants being consumed by humans and animals, it's a chain.

Sunlight has proven to provide life, use it well.