12 Sandalwood Face Packs To Try At Home

Sandalwood, or chandan as we commonly know it, is a fairly common product used in the beauty regime. It provides quite a lot of benefits for your skin. If you look around, you'll find many beauty products today that include sandalwood, be it soap, perfumes, creams, hand washes or face washes.

Sandalwood provides a soothing and cooling effect to your skin. Sandalwood has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties [1] that help to soothe the skin and protect the skin from free radical damage. It exfoliates the skin and rejuvenates it. It helps to protect the skin from sun damage. It also helps to prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

All-in-all, sandalwood is a one-stop destination for all of your skin problems. So why not try the incredible sandalwood to tackle your skin issues instead of going for products that include harsh chemicals that are harmful to your skin? If you also feel the same, here are some home remedies using sandalwood that can help rejuvenate your skin and help to deal with all your skin issues.

Benefits Of Sandalwood For Skin

It helps to remove tanning.

It makes the skin soft.

It provides a cooling effect to the skin.

It helps to cure acne, pimples and blackheads.

It helps to relieve itchy skin.

It helps to prevent premature ageing.

It brightens the skin.

It helps to resolve pigmentation issues.

How To Use Sandalwood For Skin

1. Sandalwood, honey and curd

Honey has anti-inflammatory properties that provide a soothing effect to your skin. It has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help to keep bacteria at bay. [2] It moisturises your skin.

Curd contains lactic acid [3] that help to exfoliate the skin while moisturising it. It has a healing effect on the skin and helps to treat acne.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp sour curd

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

Do this twice a week for the desired result.

2. Sandalwood and rose water

Rose water has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help to maintain healthy skin. [4] It tones the skin and helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

A few drops of rose water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to get a semi-thick paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Pat your face dry.

3. Sandalwood, orange peel and rose water

Orange peel has anti-inflammatory properties that benefit the skin. [5] Combine sandalwood, rose water and orange peel to nourish your skin and add a glow to it.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp orange peel powder

A few drops of rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

4. Sandalwood, multani mitti and tomato

Multani mitti removes the excess oil along with the impurities from your skin. The minerals present in multani mitti help to maintain a healthy skin. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp multani mitti

2 tbsp tomato juice

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

5. Sandalwood and milk

Milk contains vitamins A, D, E and k and minerals such as calcium magnesium and potassium that benefit your skin. [7] It gently exfoliates the skin and cleanses the skin. Sandalwood and milk together, will help to deeply nourish your skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp milk powder

A few drops of sandalwood oil

Rose water (as needed)

Method of use

Add the sandalwood oil in the milk powder.

Put enough rose water in it to make a paste. Mix well.

Apply this paste on your face and neck.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Apply some moisturiser later.

6. Sandalwood, coconut oil and almond oil

Coconut oil moisturises the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin. [8] Almond oil helps to tone the skin and improve skin complexion. It also helps to treat the scars on the skin. [9]

Ingredients

1 tsp sandalwood powder

¼ tsp coconut oil

¼ almond oil

A few drops of rose water

Method of use

Mix sandalwood powder, coconut oil and almond oil to make a paste.

Add a few drops of rose water in it and mix well.

Apply this paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

7. Sandalwood and tomato juice

Tomato juice helps to control excess oil and prevent acne. Tomato acts as a natural bleaching agent and helps to brighten the skin. Sandalwood, combined with tomato juice, will help remove impurities from the skin and brighten it.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp tomato juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

8. Sandalwood and gram flour

Gram flour exfoliates the skin and helps to remove excess oil. It thus helps to treat acne. It also helps in removing suntan. Sandalwood and gram flour, when combined with turmeric, which has antiseptic properties [10] , helps to get rid of issues like acne, blemishes, suntan and gives you a clear skin.

Ingredients

½ tsp sandalwood powder

2 tsp gram flour

A few drops of rose water

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

Mix sandalwood powder and gram flour in a bowl.

Add rose water and turmeric in the bowl and mix well to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

9. Sandalwood, egg yolk and honey

Egg yolk helps to lock the moisture in the skin. It contains vitamins A and B2 that help to heal the skin. Honey too moisturises the skin. Sandalwood, egg yolk and honey together will help to get rid of the dry and flaky skin and make it soft and supple.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with cold water.

10. Sandalwood, turmeric and multani mitti

Multani mitti contains various minerals that benefit the skin. Turmeric has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help to maintain a healthy skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp multani mitti

A pinch of turmeric powder

A few drops of raw milk

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients to make a thick paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Do this once a week for the desired result.

11. Sandalwood and neem

Neem has antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that help to nourish the skin. [11] It exfoliates the skin and controls excess oil. It helps to treat acne, pigmentation and scars.

Ingredients

1 tsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp neem powder

4-5 drops of rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

12. Sandalwood and aloe vera

Aloe vera has antibacterial, antiseptic, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to maintain skin health. [12] It heals the skin and helps to treat acne.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp aloe vera

A few drops of rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to get a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

