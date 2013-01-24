Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Egg You Probably Didn't Know

We all must have heard and known that eggs are really good not only for our health but also are a boon for our hair and skin. Eggs are often known as the natural conditioner for the hair and a natural enhancer for the skin.

But, do we actually know the hidden benefits of an egg? Do we know how can we actually use eggs to enhance the beauty of our hair and skin? An egg has a lot of protein and some amazing power. Some of its benefits are:

1. Eggs are considered to be the best source of protein by far.

2. Eggs contain 9% of the fat content and especially in the yolk.

3. Eggs contain vitamins and minerals that are needed for the regular functioning of the cells, including the brain, nervous system, memory, and metabolism.

4. The high quality of protein within eggs might help keep people energized and feeling fuller for longer. Feeling full prevents snacking, which reduces overall calorie intake.

5. Some vitamins and minerals within eggs help promote healthy skin and prevent the breakdown of body tissues. A strong immune system also contributes to a healthy look overall.

6. Apart from all these health-related benefits, eggs can also be used to achieve healthy and beautiful skin and hair.

Following are some of the things which you can actually make with the help of eggs for skin and hair:

1. Egg hair conditioner:

Take a bowl

Break two eggs in it

Whisk them completely for minimum 2 minutes.

If you want, you can add coffee, so that the smell of the egg is dominated and doesn't affect your smelling senses.

Apply it on your hair as a mask all over the scalp, roots and the tips of the hair.

Let it dry

Wash the hair after 20-25 minutes with cold water and a gentle shampoo, twice (so that the smell of the egg mask is washed off your hair)

Follow the same for 5-6 times for gorgeous hair.

2. Egg white face pack:

Cleanse your face with clean and cold water.

In a bowl, separate the egg yolk from the egg white.

Take the egg white and mix 2-3 drops of rose water to it.

Now, apply the mask all over the face and neck with the help of a cotton ball.

Keep it and let it dry for 12-15 minutes

Wash it with plain and cold water (do not use soap or face wash)

Follow this process twice a week for healthy and glowing skin.

3. Egg, honey and lemon face mask :

Cleanse your face thoroughly with clean and cold water

Take the egg white separated from the egg yolk in a bowl

Add 3-4 tablespoons of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of honey

Mix it well and apply it on the face with the help of a cotton ball

Apply it on the areas wherever there are tan patches

Keep it on for 20-25 minutes and let it dry

Gently wipe the face with cold and plain water and wash nicely.

Apply aloe vera gel to moisturise the skin

This is a very effective mask for removing skin tan. Follow this for a couple of days and you can again feel your skin, back to its normal state, which was tanned.

4. Eggs, milk and honey hair mask:

Whisk 2 eggs in a bowl, without separating anything

Add 3-4 tablespoons of milk and honey to it

Mix thoroughly and apply it all over the head, including the scalp, roots and tips

Keep the mask on for 25-30 minutes, so that the hair soaks all the nourishment from the milk and honey.

Wash and rinse it thoroughly with cold water and a very gentle shampoo.

This will give life to your dead and dry hair, giving it a very glossy and gorgeous look.

5. Egg and yogurt hair conditioner

Mix 2 eggs with 3-4 tbsp of fresh yogurt

Whisk it well and for removing the smell, you can always add coffee or lime juice.

Apply the mask and keep it on for 30 minutes on your hair.

Wash it completely with a gentle shampoo and cold water.

Regular practice of this will lead to a glossy conditioned hair.

6. Egg white face pack for wrinkles and ageing skin:

Just separate the egg yolk from the egg white in a bowl

Take the egg white and whisk it thoroughly

Apply it gently with the help of a cotton ball, concentrating more on the under eyes, wrinkles, acne and other ageing skin parts.

Let it dry for 10-12 minutes

Rinse it gently with cold water

Follow this daily to get a wrinkle-free and big eye bags-free skin. Even dark circles will be gone with the application of this mask.

7. Egg and lime juice face mask:

Take a small bowl

Separate the egg white from the egg yolk

Beat and whisk the egg white nicely

Add 4-5 tbsp of lime juice and mix it well with the egg white

Apply it thoroughly on the face and the areas close to it

Keep it for 10-15 minutes

Wash it with lukewarm water

This therapy will help in closing pores and giving a rejuvenating skin.

8. Egg white peel off mask

In a bowl, beat and whisk 2 egg whites till it becomes foamy

Add a few drops of honey to it and mix it well

Take a thin sheet of tissue paper

First, cleanse the skin completely with plain and cold water.

Now, apply the egg white and honey mix on the skin thoroughly

While it is wet, put the thin tissue sheet on your face and apply one more layer of egg white on top of it, so that the tissue sticks to the face like a peel-off mask.

Let the mask dry for 15-20 minutes

As you feel it tight on your skin, peel it off like a peel off mask

This remedy helps you take off all the unwanted dirt from your skin, including tan, blackheads, etc.

9. Egg, olive oil and honey hair treatment:

This time, take 2-3 egg yolks, depending upon the length of your hair.

Beat the egg yolk well till the time it looks fluffy.

Now, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil (according to the number of egg yolks you have taken) and 3 tbsp of honey

Mix them and beat them well for sometime

Now, apply the mask on your hair starting from the scalp to the tips and after sometime put a shower cap

This thick paste will take at least 30-40 minutes to soak in your hair and nourish it

After drying it, wash it thoroughly with a very gentle shampoo and cold water.

This thick mask is very effective for damaged and dry hair, especially for the split ends. Regular practice of this mask will never lead you to a frizzy hair and will definitely cut the cost of spas.

10. Egg and castor oil mask:

Without any separation, beat 2 eggs in a bowl nicely.

Add 1 tbsp of castor oil and mix it well.

Now apply it on the entire hair nicely without leaving a single strand.

Massage it gently on all the strands.

Leave it for 30 minutes, so that it gives all the nourishment

Rinse it later with a gentle shampoo and also condition the hair.

This effective therapy will help in hair growth and also prevent hair loss.